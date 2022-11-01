Sila Services Commemorates One Million Customers Milestone with November 'Giving Thanks' Celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sila Services family of companies and their trusted employees are celebrating the delivery of award-winning, best-in-class home comfort solutions to their ONE MILLION CUSTOMERS this month. To show our appreciation for all the loyal customers who made this milestone possible, each of Sila Services' 16 companies will be hosting a 'Giving Thanks" customer appreciation celebration throughout the month of November. Every customer, whether long-tenured or brand new to the Sila Services' family, will be eligible to win a range of free services, including free tune-ups, free drain cleanings, free annual maintenance plans for heating and cooling systems, free home system inspections, and more. It is one way that the Sila Services companies can thank you for the one million (and growing) customers who allow us into their homes and businesses to deliver unmatched service every day.

"Delighting customers is at the center of what our exceptional team members do with each customer at every opportunity," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "Earning the trust and loyalty of customers starts with having the best team whom customers have come to depend on to ensure their home comfort, in some cases for generations over many decades. This celebration is to recognize all our customers, and the team members who serve them, for one million opportunities to make a difference through our work.

Giving back has always been a core value of Sila Services' teams, whether that's donating time and resources to our communities, or saying a big thank you to our great customers. We annually donate more than $500,000 in cash and in-kind contributions to our communities, as well as thousands of hours of community service volunteering by our team members. For more than 100 years, customers have expressed their thanks to our teams, so this month the companies of Sila Services are proud to give an extra special thank you back to our customers and our communities."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 16 brands across 21 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com .

