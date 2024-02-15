Sila Services Continues Central Pennsylvania Expansion with Acquisition of ECS Comfort Heating & Cooling

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC announced its continued expansion into Central Pennsylvania with the recent acquisition of ECS Comfort Heating & Cooling. Based in Palmyra, PA, ECS Comfort specializes in both residential and light commercial heating, cooling, and water heating system service and installations across Lebanon, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties. Since its founding in 1988, ECS Comfort has been rooted in providing 5-star customer service and proudly delivers over three decades of industry expertise to their loyal and rapidly growing customer base.

Sila Services, LLC

"We are pleased to take this significant step in further expanding our footprint in the Central Pennsylvania region with the acquisition of ECS Comfort Heating & Cooling," stated Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "ECS Comfort's longstanding record of customer satisfaction and technical excellence perfectly complements our commitment to enhancing our service offerings and reaching new communities in a distinctive manner. We look forward to working with Andy Sattazahn and his tremendous team in building on the strong foundation ECS Comfort has established over the past 35 years and delivering innovative, unparalleled comfort solutions to our growing customer base across the Central Pennsylvania region."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 25 brands across 32 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, sewer & drain, and indoor air quality. The company's success is built on hiring and training the best tradespeople and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

