Sila Services Continues Expanding Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Cleveland Air Comfort in Ohio and Carlson Heating, Cooling & Electric in Illinois

News provided by

Sila Services, LLC

18 Sep, 2023, 11:23 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC announced that it recently acquired two leading Midwest HVAC services companies. Cleveland Air Comfort Corporation, located in Cleveland, OH, and Carlson Heating, Cooling & Electric Company, based in Glenview, IL, are now part of Sila Services' growing family of companies. These strategic investments in two great teams accelerates Sila's growth in the Midwest region and strengthens its position as a regionally-focused, best-in-industry operating platform for residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services.

"We are delighted to welcome the teams at Cleveland Air Comfort and Carlson Heating, Cooling & Electric, along with their loyal customers, into the Sila Services family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "Both organizations are perfectly aligned with our mission of delivering top-quality home services solutions and exceptional customer experiences through a focus on world-class people. It's an exciting time for Sila Services in the Midwest as we continue to leverage attractive opportunities to expand our team with top talent and accelerate our ability to serve customers with a distinctive set of integrated offerings. Cleveland Air and Carlson are great businesses that seamlessly complement our market-leading brands at Jackson Comfort Services in Ohio and AA Service Company in Illinois."

About Sila Services
Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 21 brands across 28 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction.

Contact:
Andrew Moffatt
610.491.9409
[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC

