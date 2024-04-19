Sila Services Enters Western New York with Acquisition of T-Mark Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its acquisition of T-Mark Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, Western New York's leading home services company. Founded in Buffalo in 1998, T-Mark's reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and professionalism positions them as the trusted home services provider in Buffalo and across Western New York. With a commitment to serving their community and unmatched customer satisfaction, T-Mark offers distinctive solutions to residential and business customers across the region.

"We're excited about our growth into Western New York and expanding our unparalleled home services expertise to a new range of customers as we take the next step in our growth strategy," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Partnering with T-Mark enhances our industry-leading position and expands our strong presence in New York. We're thrilled to welcome Ryan Miller and the entire team at T-Mark to the Sila Services family. For over 25 years, the T-Mark team has built an unmatched reputation rooted in providing first-class quality repairs and installations, delivering guaranteed customer satisfaction, and supporting the communities they serve across Western New York."

"Joining forces with Sila Services marks a significant launch point for T-Mark, providing new opportunities for career growth amongst our talented team and utilizing Sila's extensive resources and expertise to take us to the next level," said Ryan Miller, President of T-Mark. "Our shared commitments to excellence and outstanding customer experiences are perfectly aligned. We're eager to leverage these combined strengths to continue to deliver exceptional experiences to our clients as well as our team members. This partnership begins an exciting chapter for T-Mark and our team in Western New York, and perfectly positions the company to accelerate its success throughout the region."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused trade industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's mission is to build the best service and installation teams, empowering them to enhance their trade careers by delivering distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure best-in-class customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

