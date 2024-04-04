Sila Services Expands Connecticut and New York Region with Acquisitions of Glasco Heating & Air Conditioning and Essential Power Systems

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is excited to announce our two most recent acquisitions of Glasco Heating & Air Conditioning and Essential Power Systems. These strategic additions to our business represent a further expansion of our ability to serve more customers, with more solutions, across the Connecticut and New York region.

Glasco Heating & Air Conditioning, a Connecticut market leader since 1994, has earned a distinctive reputation for its commitment to exceeding customer expectations and delivering world-class service. Based in South Windsor, Connecticut, customers statewide have counted on the Glasco team for expert design, installation and servicing of heating, air conditioning and indoor air quality solutions for thirty years.

Essential Power Systems, based in Lagrangeville, New York, is a leading Generac PowerPro Installer of backup generator power solutions. With its focus on installations, maintenance, and emergency services, Essential Power Systems is the brand name customers seek out for outstanding service across the Hudson Valley region and beyond. EPS is a people-first team that continually reinvests in ensuring that homeowners receive the best solutions in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome the teams from Glasco Heating & Air Conditioning and Essential Power Systems to the Sila Services family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO at Sila Services. "These two great acquisitions further expand our expert home comfort offerings and geographical reach to more customers. Together, they solidify Sila Services' position as the premier provider of a full range of home trade solutions. In evaluating opportunities for growth in the Connecticut and New York region, it was clear that both Glasco and Essential Power Systems were ideal partners. These two great teams share our core values of putting people first, delivering excellence in every visit, and have a long history of giving back to their communities. We look forward to accelerating the growth opportunities for both teams as part of THE home services provider of choice in the Connecticut and New York region."

"Sila Services proved to be the optimal fit to accelerate our growth, expand the opportunities for our people and enhance our customer experience," said Paul Russo, General Manager at Glasco Heating & Air Conditioning. "As a people-first organization, Sila genuinely understands the value of our dedicated employees and the incredible potential of our company. We're excited to be working together to create even more opportunities for our team."

"Partnering with Sila Services provides Essential Power Systems with highly successful strategies, infinite support, and a full-fledged team of behind-the-scenes experts committed to building a bright future of exponential growth and excellence in the standby power industry," said Barbara Gromwaldt, General Manager at Essential Power Systems. "With the additional resources that Sila brings, it will allow us to expand our team and serve even more customers across our community."

