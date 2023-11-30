Sila Services Expands into Central Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Triangle Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Sila Services, LLC

30 Nov, 2023, 08:58 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into Central Pennsylvania with the recent acquisition of Triangle Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical. Based in Bellefonte, PA, Triangle is a leading name in home services, serving communities across the Central Pennsylvania region for nearly 10 years. Triangle specializes in providing state-of-the-art heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Since its founding in 2014, Triangle has been committed to delivering the highest standard of service and expertise with every customer interaction – resulting in a strong community reputation and establishing a highly loyal customer base.

"Our acquisition of Triangle signifies another exciting step in Sila Services' ongoing growth and market expansion," stated Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "We are delighted to welcome the Triangle team and their customers into the Sila Services family as we enter the Central Pennsylvania market as a vital component of our growth strategy. Triangle's founder, Justin Witherite, and his team bring an impressive legacy of delivering top-notch services, underpinned by a profound dedication to their community. We have a shared vision of delivering the highest standards of comfort and service excellence through a 'people first' approach for both our team and customers. With Justin and Triangle, we have found an ideal partner for the Sila Services team that will accelerate our growth by continuing to bring exceptional home service experiences to additional communities in the Pennsylvania region."

About Sila Services
Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 24 brands across more than 30 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, sewer & drain, and indoor air quality. The company's success is built on hiring and training the best tradespeople and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

Andrew Moffatt
610.491.9409

