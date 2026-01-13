Sila Services Expands Midwest Footprint with Strategic Ohio Multi-Brand Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC, today announced its expansion in Ohio with the acquisition of NEOH, a dynamic home services platform consisting of five market-leading companies: Simpson Heating & Air, LLC, Bonsky Heating & Cooling, LLC, Best Heating & Air Solutions, LLC, Ultra Clean Duct Cleaning, LLC, Coblentz Plumbing Solutions, LLC, and Trade Masters Academy. The addition of NEOH's great brands to Sila's market-leading Ohio footprint further enhances Sila's distinctive, multi-trade home services platform serving our customers across Ohio.

The NEOH group of companies, founded and led by HVAC industry veterans Chad Simpson and Steve VanHorn, and thoughtfully grown with a focus on team and customer service for more than 15 years, brings together a portfolio of trusted companies significantly strengthening Sila's Midwest presence.

"This acquisition aligns with Sila's mission to provide exceptional home services to the communities we serve, while also investing in and expanding career opportunities across our trades," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Chad, Steve and their team have built something special in Ohio by growing thoughtfully, putting people first in all their decisions, and expanding their range of services to benefit customers. This partnership will allow us to accelerate growth, invest in training, and create even more opportunities for trades professionals across the region."

"From the beginning, our focus has been on building great teams and serving customers the right way," said Chad Simpson, Founder of Simpson Heating & Air. "Joining Sila Services allows us to take what we've built and expand it, adding resources, training, and new services while staying true to the values that define our companies. We have five awesome teams, along with our best-in-class Trade Masters Academy, that are all going to benefit from being part of the Sila Services family, while at the same time bringing their strengths and tremendous talent to benefit the Sila Services team around the country."

This acquisition represents another step in Sila Services' strategy to grow strong regional platforms that combine local leadership with national support, ensuring sustainable growth for employees, customers, and communities alike.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform operating over 40 brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a legacy of excellence dating back to the early 1900s, Sila provides a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople while delivering unmatched service and customer satisfaction. Learn more at: www.silaservices.com

