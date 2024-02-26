Sila Services Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Ainsley Heating & Cooling in Ohio

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Ainsley Heating & Cooling, a market-leading home services company based in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1976, Ainsley has become the premier name in heating and cooling services for residential customers in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Since its founding, Ainsley has focused on a steadfast commitment to exceptional quality work and expert service with a focus on 100% satisfaction through the entire customer experience.

"The aspiration of the Ainsley team to be part of building a best-in-class operating business, run by and for the world's best tradespeople, made them a perfect partner for Sila Services' highly differentiated model. We are honored to welcome Ainsley Heating & Cooling to the Sila Services family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "This partnership enhances our strength in the Ohio market and furthers our presence in Western Pennsylvania. It's a privilege to work with Tom Walden and the entire Ainsley organization. Our commitment is to invest in accelerating their growth and expanding career opportunities for their exceptional team. We will work together to build on Ainsley's long history of five-star service, extraordinary customer satisfaction, and providing an exceptional work culture for our people."

"With almost fifty years of history with our team, our customers, and our communities, it was essential for Ainsley to find a growth-focused partner that respected our legacy and had a proven commitment to tradespeople. We are thrilled to have found that relationship with Sila Services," said Tom Walden, General Manager of Ainsley Heating & Cooling. "While there are many large companies in our industry, Sila Services is the rare exception that is genuinely about the people, the customers, and creating opportunity, which deeply resonated with me and my team. We could not be more excited for our customers and our team about the next chapter of our story and success as part of the Sila Services team."

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 26 brands across 33 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's mission is to build the best service and installation teams, empowering them to enhance their trade careers by delivering distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure best-in-class customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

