Sila Services Expands New England Region - Announces Landmark Partnership with Maine HVAC Leader Dave's World

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Dave's World, Maine's most trusted and accomplished heat pump installer. With over 20 years of experience and more than 11,000 installations statewide, Dave's World has established a reputation amongst Mainers for providing exceptional quality products, unmatched service, and world-class customer satisfaction. Operating from six locations – with a seventh location coming soon – Dave's World proudly serves every city, hamlet, town, and island across the state of Maine.

"We're incredibly enthusiastic about our growth into Maine and expanding our unparalleled home services expertise to a new range of customers as we take this next step in our growth strategy," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Partnering with Dave's World enhances our industry-leading position and allows us to help further expand their market-leading presence and service offerings. For over 20 years, the Dave's World team has built a distinctive reputation as the brand name for home service excellence across the great state of Maine. We're thrilled to welcome Bob, Matt, Dan, and the entire Dave's World team to the Sila Services family."

"Joining forces with Sila Services marks a significant launch point for Dave's World, providing new opportunities for career growth amongst our talented team and utilizing Sila's extensive resources and expertise to take us to the next level," said Bob Jankunas, President of Dave's World. "Our shared commitments to excellence and outstanding customer experiences are perfectly aligned. We're eager to leverage these combined strengths to continue to deliver exceptional experiences to our clients as well as our team members. This partnership begins an exciting chapter for Dave's World and our team in Maine, and perfectly positions the company to accelerate its success throughout the region."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused trade industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's mission is to attract, develop and advance the careers of the best people in the home services trades, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction in residential services and solutions. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC