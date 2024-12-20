Sila Services Expands Presence in Northern Virginia with Acquisition of John Nugent & Sons

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of John Nugent & Sons, a market-leading family-owned and operated HVAC, plumbing, and electrical company founded in Sterling, VA and serving Northern Virginia since 1975. This partnership expands Sila Services' growing presence in the greater Washington, DC metro region to better serve more homeowners, while building on the 50-year legacy of quality and customer service established by John Nugent & Sons.

"Joining the Sila Services family provides the team at John Nugent & Sons with an exciting opportunity to grow, while further expanding our ability to serve our customers with the distinctive care and reliability they've come to expect," said Steve Nugent, General Manager of John Nugent & Sons. "Sila's commitment to employee development, operational excellence, and complete customer satisfaction perfectly aligns with the values that have guided our company for decades. Together, we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding home service solutions to our customers and supporting our incredible team."

"We're thrilled to welcome the Nugent family and the entire team at John Nugent & Sons to the Sila Services team," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "For half a century, John Nugent & Sons has set the standard for unmatched quality, home comfort expertise, and an exceptional workplace for tradespeople in Northern Virginia. This partnership will allow us to expand Nugent's range of services, establish relationships with additional homeowners, and provide expanded career opportunities for their team for decades to come."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 35 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy dating back to the early 1900s, Sila Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Moffatt, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

610.491.9409

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC