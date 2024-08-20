Sila Services Partners with Allied Experts to Deliver Distinctive Home Comfort and Energy Efficiency Solutions in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Allied Experts, a leading home comfort service provider based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Founded in 2009, Allied Experts has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality heating, cooling, plumbing, and home performance solutions across New Jersey.

"We are excited to welcome Allied Experts into the Sila Services family as we expand our presence in New Jersey," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Allied Experts has consistently demonstrated a distinctive commitment to helping homeowners achieve greater comfort, better indoor air quality, and more energy-efficient homes. This partnership aligns perfectly with Sila's mission to deliver unparalleled home services and enhances our range and scope of services in New Jersey by providing residents with exceptional solutions that reduce energy costs, improve comfort, and decrease environmental impact."

Will Doyle, General Manager of Allied Experts, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, adding, "Joining forces with Sila Services provides Allied Experts with the resources and support needed to elevate our capabilities and expand our market reach. We are eager to leverage Sila's extensive expertise to continue delivering exceptional 5-star experiences to our customers and provide even more career growth for our team members. Sila's unique approach, which is incredibly focused on the success of tradespeople and exceptional customer satisfaction, is perfectly aligned with Allied's values and vision. There is no partner that is a better fit to help the Allied team realize the next levels of success in our growth and service story."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused trade industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop and advance the careers of the best people in the home services trades, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction in residential services and solutions. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC