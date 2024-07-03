Sila Services Partners With Gary & Sons, Inc. - Further Strengthening of Key Pennsylvania Market

PHILADELPHIA, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Gary & Sons, Inc., a market-leading heating and cooling company located in Falls Creek, PA. This represents another significant milestone in Sila Services' expansion strategy and underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional HVAC services throughout Pennsylvania and the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

Gary Walborn founded Gary & Sons in 1978 on the foundational pillars of integrity, quality, and friendliness, values the business has upheld for nearly fifty years. Gary & Sons is prominently recognized throughout Elk, Jefferson, Clearfield, Clarion, and Cameron counties for its commitment to excellence in customer service, as well as creating an exceptional work environment for top tradespeople.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kurt and the tremendous team at Gary & Sons to the Sila Services family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Their team has built an incredible reputation of service excellence over nearly half a century, that we are honored to help carry forward in partnership with their team of dedicated, customer-focused, and distinctively skilled tradespeople. We are committed to investing in the team through career advancement opportunities, accelerated business growth, technical training, and technology innovations. We look forward to helping Gary & Sons continue to delight their exceptional customers in providing unmatched HVAC and other home services to the Falls Creek community for the next 50+ years."

Kurt Walborn, General Manager of Gary & Sons, added, "Joining Sila Services represents an exciting new chapter for our company. This partnership will allow us to leverage Sila Services' extensive resources while maintaining our commitment to our well-established culture that customers have come to depend on to keep their homes safe and comfortable. Working with Sila Services opens new doors for our team and enhances our ability to serve more homeowners across the Falls Creek community. We look forward to combining our strengths to deliver even greater value and more services to our awesome customers."

