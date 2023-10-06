Sila Services Sila Services Expands into Michigan with Acquisition of Levine & Sons

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the state of Michigan with the recent acquisition of Levine & Sons. Founded in 1927, Levine & Sons has been a trusted pillar of the community in the greater Detroit, Michigan region for generations. Based in Southfield, Michigan, Levine & Sons boasts a rich history of delivering unparalleled heating, cooling, and plumbing services to residential customers across the region. Since its founding, Levine's focus has been on complete customer satisfaction with every interaction – resulting in a sterling reputation and a long tenured and highly loyal customer base.

"Our acquisition of Levine & Sons marks a significant milestone in Sila Services' journey of growth and expansion," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "We are thrilled to welcome the team at Levine & Sons into our family as we enter the Michigan market as part of our geographically-focused growth strategy. Levine & Sons has an outstanding legacy of delivering world-class services backed by a deep commitment to serving their community. We share a common vision of providing the highest level of comfort and service excellence through a 'people first' approach with both our team and our customers. In partnership with the Levine family, we are excited to accelerate the growth of this distinctive business as the hub of our Michigan operations. We could not have found a better partner to join the Sila Services team and continue our growth by bringing exceptional home service experiences to the entire Michigan region."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 22 brands across 29 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction.

