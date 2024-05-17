Sila Services Teams Up with Carter's Plumbing to Expand Michigan Presence

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Carter's Plumbing, a premier plumbing services company serving all Southeast Michigan – including Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, and Livingston Counties. Established in 2013, Carter's Plumbing is rooted in a steadfast commitment to exceptional quality plumbing solutions and expert service with an unwavering focus on 100% customer satisfaction on every visit. With reliability, responsiveness, professionalism, and a 5-star experience at the core of its customer value proposition, Carter's Plumbing has created a distinctive reputation for exceptional and innovative plumbing services across Southeast Michigan.

"The aspiration of the Carter's team to be part of building a best-in-class operating business – run by and for the world's best tradespeople – made them a perfect partner for Sila Services' highly differentiated model. We are honored to welcome Carter's Plumbing to the Sila Services family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "This partnership enhances our strength in the Michigan market and broadens our presence in the Midwest. Our commitment is to invest in accelerating their growth and expanding career opportunities for their remarkable team. Together, we'll deliver Carter's extraordinary customer satisfaction to even more homeowners across Southeast Michigan and provide an unmatched professional experience for our team."

"Joining forces with Sila Services marks a pivotal milestone for Carter's Plumbing, enabling us to access greater resources, technology, and expertise to take our team and customer service to the next level," said Matt Carter, CEO of Carter's Plumbing. "In carefully evaluating partners to help elevate our company through this process, Sila Services was the only choice based upon its genuine focus on tradespeople, distinctive customer satisfaction, and fostering growth opportunities for people – which deeply resonated with me and my team. We are excited about the next phase of our journey as part of the Sila Services team."

