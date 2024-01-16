Silanna UV and Marktech Optoelectronics to Demo New UVC LEDs at Photonics West 2024

Partnering on Better Far UVC and Deep UVC LEDs for Germicidal UV, Chemical Sensing

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silanna UV will unveil a new distribution partnership at Photonics West 2024. At the key US event, Silanna will share a booth with experienced US-based manufacturer, Marktech Optoelectronics, to celebrate Marktech commencing distribution of Silanna's cutting-edge 235nm and 255nm UVC LEDs.

These new UVC LEDs enable safer, more eco-friendly, lower-power germicidal UV solutions, and chemical or material sensing. Photonics West 2024 runs from January 30 to February 1, 2024 in San Francisco. Silanna and Marktech will be in booth #237.

"Marktech Optoelectronics is one of the world's leading manufacturers of UV, visible, near-infrared, and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters and detectors. With over 38 years of experience, they've assisted customers in designing best-in-class solutions for a variety of applications," said Rob Lobban, Silanna UV's Managing Director. "The partnership with Silanna UV isn't just a collaboration; it's a strategic alliance to deliver cutting-edge far UVC solutions to the world. Silanna UV believes this partnership can revolutionize germicidal UV and chemical sensing by harnessing the two companies' expertise."

Innovative UVC LEDs Enable New Applications
At Photonics West, Silanna UV will be showing UVC products including the innovative SF1 235nm series and SN3 255nm series, which are making new UV products and applications possible in fields such as sterilization, water and gas sensing, and instrumentation. These UVC LEDs are available in flat or dome (parabolic) lens SMD format, or in TO-cans ball lens packages.

The SMD packages are a small footprint component with two lens options that provide wide or narrow UV coverage angles suitable for a variety of sensing and germicidal applications. The TO-can (Transistor Outline) format consists of a hermetically-sealed package, protecting sensitive components, with a ball lens that creates a narrow UV beam angle for the high irradiance required in most sensing applications. Marktech can also provide Silanna's 235nm and 255nm LEDs in custom packaging.

Partnership to Broaden Customer Options
"We are very excited to collaborate with Silanna to expand our UVC product offerings via the Silanna Safe™ UVC solutions product portfolio," said Mark Campito, CEO of Marktech Optoelectronics.

"With almost four decades of providing optoelectronic solutions, Marktech has the expertise to identify and capitalize upon industry-changing technology such as Silanna UV's innovative 235nm and 255nm UV LEDs. It is the perfect complement to our own wide range of optoelectronics product offerings."

Silanna UV and Marktech look forward to meeting visitors at booth #237 at Photonics West 2024 in San Francisco where they can learn more about innovative deep UVC LED and far UVC LED solutions. Representatives of both companies will be available to answer questions and provide technical support.

Learn more about Silanna UV's 235nm and 255nm UVC LED products at:
https://silannauv.com/products/ 

About Silanna UV
The Silanna Group is an Australian semiconductor manufacturer established in 2006. Privately funded since being acquired from Peregrine Semiconductor in 2008, Silanna UV is an ISO 9001:2015 certified solution provider for UVC LED manufacturing. Based in Brisbane, Australia, Silanna UV provides far UVC light sources for water quality sensors, gas sensors, disinfection, and HPLC (High-performance liquid chromatography) applications. Silanna UV's innovative approach allows UV LED technology to push toward shorter wavelengths, from 230nm to 265nm, including deep UVC and far UVC ranges. The company holds unique epitaxy technology and holds patents related to UV LED technology. With its unique UV LED technology, Silanna UV strives to create new possibilities by pushing UV wavelength boundaries to the limit.

To learn more, please visit https://silannauv.com/.

Media Contact:
Kayla Lee
+886-2-2882-5577
[email protected]

SOURCE Silanna UV

