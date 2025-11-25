Silanna UV's 235nm Far-UVC LED Defeats Dangerous Influenza Viruses in University Tests

Targeting global bird flu risk: safe UV light technology protects biosecurity and food supplies

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silanna UV's Ultraviolet LEDs effectively inactivate multiple H5N1 avian influenza virus strains within seconds, according to recent research by scientists at the University of Siena. The research showed strong viral reduction of up to 99.999% with Silanna's 235nm Far Ultraviolet C (UVC) LEDs. The company's Far-UVC LEDs support applications in public health protection, pandemic preparedness, and agricultural biosecurity.

Avian flu has severely disrupted agricultural markets and food production, posing a major public health threat. Earlier this year, H5N1 outbreaks hit global egg production, leading to shortages and sharp price increases. The virus's ability to infect humans and other animals has heightened concerns worldwide.

The University of Siena revealed the successful research results during MEDICA 2025, the world's largest medical trade fair, in Düsseldorf, Germany at the end of November 2025. The presentation highlighted the Far-UVC LEDs' strong antiviral performance and the broader implications for Far-UVC technology in health, safety, and sanitation.

Safe and effective technology

Unlike traditional 254 nm mercury lamps, far-UVC light (200–240 nm) is considered biologically safe within regulatory limits. It cannot penetrate the outer layers of skin or eyes, enabling continuous disinfection in occupied spaces such as hatcheries, food-processing facilities, and clinical environments. Researchers also suggest microbes are less likely to develop resistance to far-UVC than to conventional antibiotics.

Stopping viruses in seconds

The University of Siena's Department of Molecular and Developmental Medicine oversaw the joint research, conducted at a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory in Italy in 2025. The test results confirmed that 235 nm LED irradiation achieves multi-log (up to 99.999%) viral reduction within seconds. These findings position far-UVC LEDs as a next-generation biosecurity solution, reducing viral contamination risks in industrial and public health settings.

Facing the global Avian Influenza threat

Widespread bird flu outbreaks worldwide underscore the urgent need for scalable, sustainable disinfection solutions to curb viral transmission in poultry environments and safeguard global food supply chains and public health. Silanna UV's Far-UVC LEDs deliver a fast, safe, and cost-effective method for effective disinfection against this threat.

