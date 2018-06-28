Silatech at UN Counter-Terrorism Week: Youth Unemployment in the Middle East and North Africa Among Highest in the World

Ms. Sabah Al Haidoos shared: "The youth unemployment rate in the Middle East and North Africa is a staggering 30%—some of the highest in the world. The specter of unemployment haunts those young people who can work, but are not provided with opportunities. As a result, they feel marginalized and become easy prey for extremist groups. At Silatech, we promote social and economic inclusion to help youth fulfill their potential as an active member for the advancement of their societies."

Pioneering an innovative model of addressing the youth unemployment challenge, violent extremism and creating jobs for peace and prosperity, Silatech's contributions to the global counter-terrorism effort have earned them worldwide recognition. Previously, Ms. Sabah Al Haidoos attended the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in 2017, where she presented Silatech's model in conflict, post-conflict and fragile areas, and the utilization of policy & research, technology, and innovation to reduce the cost of jobs on employers and enhance employability, as well as enterprise development programs which create opportunities for more youth.

About Silatech

Silatech is an international, social development non-profit, non-government organization with programs and operations in 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa that aim to combat unemployment, extremism and the marginalization of women and youth through employment and economic empowerment initiatives, particularly in conflict, post-conflict, and fragile areas.

