Silbo Raises New Funding for Market Expansion, Announces New Book

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silbo, Inc., provider of the leading platform connecting sports officials and amateur sports leagues, announced $1.1 million in funding from IDEA Fund Partners and Dantes Investments. Silbo enables the shared economy to streamline the recruitment, training, scheduling, payment, and evaluation of amateur sports officials.

"Amateur sports are facing a very real crisis. Ten of thousands of games nationwide are being cancelled due to a shortage of officials," said Brendan Szulik, CEO. "With our machine-learning platform, game providers are now able to more efficiently schedule, pay, and communicate with officials in ways not previously possible. Thousands of qualified sports officials across the country can finally choose when, where, and for what wage they will officiate."

Silbo investor and IDEA Fund Partners' Lister Delgado said, "Over the past year, I've watched Silbo improve the lives of countless officials, administrators, coaches, parents, and players. They've proven their disruptive model's scalability and viability. We're excited to continue our partnership with them."

Szulik also announced the launch of his new book, Whistleblower, slated for release on Amazon on November 5th. "Whistleblower sheds light on the realities of officiating. Low pay. Harassment and abuse. A lack of diversity. Antiquated processes. Greedy middlemen. Together these have devastating impacts on amateur sports," said Szulik. "The book describes officiating's decline and its effects on you, your children, and the sports you love."

About Silbo, Inc.: Based in Raleigh, NC, Silbo™ is the trusted provider of the curated sports officiating marketplace on the Go Silbo™ app. Made for refs by refs, Silbo automates the connection of amateur sports games with qualified sports officials simply and conveniently. The Go Silbo app can be found on the App Store and Google Play.

CONTACT: Rachel Repp, media@gosilbo.com

SOURCE Silbo, Inc.

Related Links

https://silbo.ai/

