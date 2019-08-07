SiLC appoints Texas Instruments Director, Ralf J. Muenster, as VP Business Development and Marketing

With over two decades of experience in business development as well as product and strategic marketing, Muenster brings a strong track record of commercializing and growing differentiated high tech businesses and expanding customer and partnership engagements.

"The ability to attract top industry talent in such a highly competitive market underscores our differentiation and value within the AV ecosystem," said Mehdi Asghari, SiLC CEO. "As we engage deeper with customers around the world, we're bolstering SiLC's commercial strength."

Prior to joining SiLC, Muenster was the director of Texas Instruments' CTO office where he was responsible for identifying and developing impactful new growth vectors and strategic technology partnerships for the company. Muenster has held various executive roles in the semiconductor industry, including serving as an intrapreneur and business executive at National Semiconductor, Micrel and AMD, where he was heading the automotive market segment. Muenster holds a master's degree in physics from the Technical University in Munich and is a multiple U.S. patent holder.

"FMCW LiDAR will change the future of autonomous driving, and SiLC is the company best positioned to lead that transition, with its highly integrated FMCW LiDAR solutions and 4D Vision Sensors," said Ralf J. Muenster, SiLC Technologies VP of business development and marketing. "I look forward to working with such an experienced team of innovators and silicon photonics specialists as we bring the safest and most cost-effective LiDAR to market."

Since it was founded in May 2018, SiLC has rapidly developed a silicon photonics-based integration platform and integrated a 4D Vision Sensor chip that enables a low-cost, low power, and compact footprint. Utilizing frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology at 1550nm wavelength, SiLC's optical engine represents the future of LiDAR in which safety, performance, and range dramatically increase.

"There has never been more of a need for LiDAR solutions that are capable of offering the unicorn levels of performance required at absolute levels of safety, while being cost-effective enough to make that level of performance and safety ubiquitous," concluded Asghari. "At SiLC, our vision is to provide a 'LiDAR for everything,' and with the addition of Ralf, we believe we have the ideal team to help us transform the economics and affordability of the LiDAR market."

SiLC Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of highly integrated FMCW LiDAR solutions, located in Monrovia, Southern California. The company's initial focus is on integrated 4D Vision Sensors targeting a wide range of applications. Founded by a group of highly experienced industry veterans with over 20 years of commercial product development and manufacturing heritage, SiLC utilizes a proprietary silicon-based semiconductor fabrication process to manufacture its chips and standard, automated IC style assembly processes, enabling robust, cost-effective and compact solutions.

