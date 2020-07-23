SiLC Technologies Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Technology Innovation in 3D/4D Imaging Industry

MONROVIA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiLC Technologies, Inc. , (SiLC), the leading developer of integrated single-chip FMCW LiDAR solutions, today announced that Frost & Sullivan, the prestigious market research firm, has selected the company for its 2020 North American 3D/4D LiDAR Imaging Industry Technology Innovation Award. This recognition comes on the heels of SiLC being selected by EETimes as one of the emerging silicon startups to watch worldwide. According to the Frost & Sullivan report, SiLC's proprietary 4D LIDAR chip is ideally positioned to disrupt the global LIDAR market due to its unique capabilities with broad applications, including autonomous vehicles, machine vision, and augmented reality.

"We're delighted by this recognition and greatly appreciate the depth and quality of Frost & Sullivan's analysis of SiLC's breakthrough Smart 4D Vision Sensor technology," said Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies. "We also appreciate that Frost & Sullivan highlighted the breadth of our technology, which has the potential to replace ToF-based LiDAR sensors used in applications from automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving autonomous vehicles to augmented reality, security, and industrial machine vision."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan embarks on a rigorous selection and benchmarking process for its technology innovation leadership awards and recognizes companies that lead the development and successful introduction of high-tech solutions to customers' most pressing needs.

"With the growing demand for LiDAR solutions across emerging applications and industry trends, such as autonomous vehicles and Industry 4.0, SiLC Technologies is poised to emerge as a forerunner in FMCW-based LiDAR solutions," said Frost & Sullivan's Varun Babu, Industry Analyst, TechVision. Furthermore, the firm's Best Practices research group reports that SiLC Technologies' Smart Vision is expected to disrupt the global LiDAR market in the next three to five years by providing in-depth, detailed information about objects in many user environments.

The report states, "SiLC Technologies' proprietary silicon photonic 4D chip-scale imaging platform manufactured utilizing CMOS fabrication infrastructure is likely to be a game-changer. SiLC's plan to adopt a semiconductor business model to make its solutions widely available to many end users and developers across a broad range of applications and markets should enable aggregate volume scaling beyond what any single player could enable and hence offer cost points that would otherwise not be possible. Furthermore, SiLC's solution has already demonstrated long-range (>300m) and high resolution. This added to its integrated approach enabling compact footprint, low power dissipation, and solid-state reliability is likely to offer a platform that could be capable of ubiquitous deployment."

Frost & Sullivan's market research forecasts, "The global market for CMOS image sensors will approach about $30 billion over the next few years, positioning SiLC Technologies, with its recent release of high-performance 4D+ Vision Chip, to achieve optimum growth in the near future."

Frost & Sullivan concludes, "SiLC Technologies' patent-protected technology and broad customer engagements should provide it with vast growth opportunities to build a global footprint over the long term. As a pioneering market participant, the company's positioning and marketing strategy for its production-scalable technology will allow it to capture significant market share in the coming years."

SiLC's silicon photonics integration platform offers a cost effective solution by integrating all the high-performance components needed into a single silicon chip through mature semiconductor fabrication processes offering a low cost, compact, and low power solution.

About SiLC Technologies

SiLC Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of highly integrated FMCW LiDAR solutions, located in Monrovia, Southern California. The company's initial focus is on its integrated 4D+ Vision Chip, which has demonstrated a range of beyond 300 meters and is applicable to a wide range of applications. Founded by a group of highly experienced industry veterans, with more than 20 years of commercial product development and manufacturing heritage, SiLC utilizes a proprietary silicon-based semiconductor fabrication process to manufacture its chips and standard, automated IC style assembly processes, enabling robust, cost-effective and compact solutions. Please visit us at: www.SiLC.com.

