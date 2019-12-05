Silca Calze, The New Frontier of Graduated Compression Tights

SOMMA LOMBARDO, Italy, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silca srl conquers the market and ranks among the best "made in Italy" brands in the manufacturing of graduated compression stockings and tights.

Thanks to a company policy aimed at achieving production results which respect high quality levels, today the brand is recognized as one of the leading ones in the market for graduated compression tights in Italy.

Collant Nady by Silca Calze (PRNewsfoto/Silca srl)

The choice to use yarns with high technical features and performances, and to keep all the production stages in Italy, from design to weaving, from sewing to checking and dyeing, up to the last packaging process, has allowed the Somma Lombardo-based company, an excellence of the Varese area, to win over a both female and male audience.

The market of graduated compression stockings and tights is currently booming and also experiencing a moment characterised by a high customer demand. The captivating Silca style together with the particular technology (designed to guarantee for the consumer the comfort which only Silca socks can offer) have meant that the company could grow a lot and achieve exemplary results.

Attention to detail and high quality are essential characteristics of all products and lines, in fact most of the stockings produced by the company are subjected to the Biosetify antibacterial treatment, a particular and essentially natural process patented by Silca.

The company commitment and professionalism are also confirmed by the certifications obtained for the "SILCA preventive line" for stockings and tights, a medical device which meets all the requirements of the EC directive, and by the ISO 9001:2015 certification awarded to the company.

It is the preventive Nady line - one of the flagships by Silca - to stand out among the various graduated compression tights offered. During the manufacturing steps of this particular model, up to 4 manual production inspections are carried out in order to guarantee for the customer an Italian product of the highest quality, exported all over the world.

About Silca

Silca srl is an Italian production company that has been operating successfully in the industrial sector of socks for over 60 years. In the completeness of the production cycle, the company produces quality stockings and tights, private labels and with its own brand, both for the Italian and foreign markets.

Silca was born in 1954, from the entrepreneurial initiative of the brothers Pietro and Franco Beldì, as a dyeing company for third parties, in a territory that sees manufacturing production prevail. Over the years, thanks to the experience gained, the Beldì brothers broaden their horizons and start producing and distributing their own women's socks, thus completing the production cycle.

In the sixties, with the FBS brand, the three main lines of classic, containment and fashion tights are born, reaching a position of prestige on the specialized market.

A constant technological update and a careful eye to the needs of the stockings and tights market have guided the choices of the founders of FBS, from the 70s to the present day with the Silca brand.

For more information, visit www.silca.eu

