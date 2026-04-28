Silence Laboratories Launches First Quantum-Safe Vault for Digital Asset Custody

Silence Laboratories' new wallet infrastructure is designed to help banks, custodians, and crypto platforms providers prepare for a post-quantum transition

SINGAPORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silence Laboratories today unveiled the world's first quantum-safe vault designed for secure digital asset custody and transaction signing. The new vault leverages Silence Laboratories' quantum-safe wallet infrastructure, which is designed to help banks, custodians, and crypto platforms begin preparing for a post-quantum future.

The launch comes as quantum security risks move from a long-term research topic to a more immediate infrastructure concern. Advances in quantum computing, combined with the rollout of new post-quantum cryptography standards from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are pushing security teams across industries to begin planning for the eventual replacement of existing cryptographic systems. Silence Laboratories' wallet infrastructure is designed to allow firms to begin the transition to quantum-safe infrastructure, without abandoning the MPC security model they already use today.

"Digital asset custody already depends heavily on Multi-Party Computation (MPC), but most existing systems still rely on signature schemes that were not built to withstand quantum threats" said Andrei Bytes, Co-Founder and CTO of Silence Laboratories. "Using our quantum-safe MPC infrastructure, institutions can begin upgrading now, on their own timeline."

Silence's new wallet infrastructure combines ML-DSA, the post-quantum digital signature standard finalized by NIST in 2024, and MPC, a security model that distributes signing authority across multiple parties so no single actor ever controls the full key. This allows institutions to preserve the operational and governance benefits of MPC while moving to cryptography designed to withstand future quantum threats.

In addition to post-quantum signing, the new offering runs MPC-TSS based key-share operations inside Google Cloud Confidential Computing or similar Trusted Execution Environments, using isolated, hardware-protected environments designed to reduce exposure to cloud, host, and operator risk.

Silence's PQ-MPC wallet infrastructure is available immediately to select design partners, including Bitgo, EigenLayer, Networks for Humanity, Zengo, and Bron and Infosys.

About Silence Laboratories

Silence Laboratories builds quantum-safe, MPC-based infrastructure for distributed key management and privacy-preserving compute. The company's products secure digital asset infrastructure for banks (including G-SIBs) and global institutional custody platforms.

SOURCE Silence Laboratories