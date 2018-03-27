SILENCE PATTON: First Victim of the Cold War

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Robert Orlando vividly portrays the remarkable story of General George S. Patton by revealing the people who opposed him. The lesson of his fall during World War II has never been more relevant than it is right now. Patton was a triumphant warrior who warned—loudly and insistently—that leaving Eastern Europe in Soviet hands, despite Stalin's peaceful pledges, would betray an American promise. The Cold War that followed proved him right.

The facts of Patton's life are a warning shot from history. "Silence Patton: The First Victim of the Cold War" exposes why our most successful general was held back with his troops when victory in Europe was within our grasp. Why was he ordered to let the Red Army take Berlin? And was his untimely death the result of more than just an auto accident? The film explores these haunting questions while it exposing a complex man. Not merely the granite-hard, general, but also a spiritual warrior, with political foresight that rivaled his combat expertise.

Orlando's skill as a documentarian breaks open biography as was captured in this review of his film about Paul the Apostle: "If Oliver Stone ever became a bible scholar, he would turn out a movie like A Polite Bribe." Orlando does not promote conspiracy but challenges convention. A key commentator and consultant is Dr. Paul Kengor, whose new book on the Cold War, "A Pope and A President," is a best seller and key source for Orlando's next film, The Divine Plan. We also hear from the highly respected military historian Dr. Victor Davis Hanson. The Director also partnered with Executive Producer Mark Joseph & The MJM Entertainment Group ("The Passion of the Christ," "Holes," "Reagan: The Movie").

On-camera insights and original artwork help forge Orlando's monumental, totally convincing profile of the visionary general who was silenced in his time but is an essential voice for today.

