Silence Urban Mobility Selects IRP To Provide Motor Controllers For Its Urban Mobility Platforms

News provided by

IRP Systems

07 Nov, 2023, 03:30 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRP Systems, a leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions for e-mobility, has signed a commercial agreement with Silence Urban Mobility, Europe's leading urban mobility OEM. Under the agreement, IRP will provide Silence with its advanced Dynamic 6 motor controllers for a variety of e-mobility platforms.

IRP will provide Silence with its advanced motor controllers after successfully completing strict and demanding testing, validation and homologation processes. Silence is positioned to offer the industry's best electric vehicles empowered by IRP's controllers, ensuring the highest quality and durability along with the most demanding safety standards including ISO26262. It will also empower Silence vehicles with supreme performance and unique driving experience.

Eduardo Quesada, R&D Director in Silence said "The collaboration with IRP Systems has been very close for more than 3 years. Silence and IRP have jointly developed the new motor controller for our vehicles according to the highest safety and quality standards. Proof of the good results of the collaboration, is the introduction of these controllers in our range of 4-wheel vehicles"

"IRP is very proud to join forces with Silence, Europe's number 1 e-mobility provider. We are sure that together, the companies will deliver winning electric vehicles that will enable Silence to maintain and strengthen its dominance in the market". added IRP Systems CEO, Moran Price.

About IRP Systems

IRP Systems delivers innovative high-performance e-powertrain systems. The company's wide product portfolio serves a variety of e-mobility platforms, making electric mobility accessible to everyone, everywhere. Leveraging IRP's breakthrough technology in control algorithms and powertrain design, its systems reach an unprecedented level of efficiency and performance, offering a unique driving experience and advanced functionality while being cost-effective.

About Silence

Silence is ACCIONA's electric vehicle manufacturer. The company develops, with its own technology, zero-emission motorcycles and cars with interchangeable batteries. In 2022, Silence was, for the fourth consecutive year, the European leader in electric motorcycle sales. The company closed the year with a 22.7% market share. Silence will soon launch the S04, a small two-seater urban electric car, also with interchangeable batteries. www.silence.eco

