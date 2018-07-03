Silent 5G Radio Bug Discovered by 7SIGNAL Hospital Customer

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 7SIGNAL®, a leader in enterprise cloud Wi-Fi Performance Management, announced today that its SaaS-based SapphireEyeTM 2100 and MobileEyeTM products have discovered a bug in Cisco Aironet 3500 and 3700 Series access points. The bug was discovered at a "Connected Hospital" which is part of one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health plans.

The access point issue was first discovered outside of an operating room at a campus in California where connectivity with wireless medical devices had been poor before deploying 7SIGNAL. After the issue was discovered, Cisco quickly released a patch resolving the issue. As demand grows for these wireless medical devices and the growth within the clinical Internet of Things (IoT) market continues, the unique capabilities from 7SIGNAL become critical to ensuring life-saving devices stay connected.

"7SIGNAL makes solving Wi-Fi challenges on the client or radio like child's play. The best outcome we've had is identifying a Cisco bug on the 3500's and 3700's where the 5G radio would go silent. We would not have solved this issue without 7SIGNAL," said a Wireless Engineer, at one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health plans. "We plan to roll out the solution enterprise-wide now that the solution has such a high profile within our organization." Listen to the interview here.

Barnard Marr at Forbes.com cites a report in a recent article by Allied Market Research that predicts the IoT healthcare market will reach $136.8 billion worldwide by 2021. "Today, there are 3.7 million medical devices in use that are connected to and monitor various parts of the body to inform healthcare decisions," said Marr.

"Your hospital is going to triple its IoT and Wi-Fi connected devices over the next 4 years. Are you ready? If you are not managing your critical Wi-Fi proactively today, it is going to be a monumental task to scale your environment to support the Wi-Fi needs of Connected Hospitals over the next 4 years," said Don Cook, CMO at 7SIGNAL.

At a 7SIGNAL Connected Hospital patient satisfaction is high, medical errors are low and caregivers focus on patient outcomes, not connectivity. Every device is connected and communicating with the Electronic Health Record to ensure accurate patient records.

In the background of the Connected Hospital, 7SIGNAL is running continuously and troubleshooting the Wi-Fi network – alerting the IT team when issues arise – before a helpdesk call is made.

7SIGNAL® is a leader in enterprise cloud Wi-Fi performance management. Founded by wireless networking pioneers, the company delivers applications that continuously diagnose the stability of its subscribers Wi-Fi networks. 7SIGNAL applications are designed for the world's most innovative organizations, educational institutions, and government and are currently deployed at Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Kaiser Permanente, University Hospitals and over 100 other sites. Learn more at www.7signal.com.

