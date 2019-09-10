Silent Arrow® 1-Ton Cargo Delivery Drone Unveiled in London, Full-Rate Production to Follow

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yates Electrospace Corporation (YEC), world leaders in heavy payload, unmanned cargo delivery solutions, today announced the unveiling of the Silent Arrow® GD-2000 cargo delivery drone at the Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) show in London.

Silent Arrow GD-2000 Undergoing Flight Testing, Pendleton UAS Test Range, Pendleton Oregon USA Silent Arrow Immediate Air Response

Silent Arrow is the world's first production-ready, 1-ton, autonomous cargo aircraft, which delivers up to 1,631 pounds (740 kg) of supplies at less than half the cost of JPADS with more than double the glide ratio, dramatically improved landing accuracy, zero vertical impact force and with far greater stealth.

Given its increased safety features, Silent Arrow addresses both the tactical resupply, and the humanitarian / disaster relief markets.

YEC has so far established distribution agreements in 34 territories including the European Union, the UK, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Israel, Brazil and India. As a key member of YEC's growing worldwide network, The MEL Group holds exclusive UK manufacturing and distribution rights for Silent Arrow®, with sales and service available for all EU countries and begins production of Silent Arrow in accordance with AS9100 in October.

"We are pleased to welcome The MEL Group into the growing Silent Arrow production and distribution network as a key partner in our pioneering mission to bring immediate and life-saving air response to civilians and militaries operating in harm's way," said Yates Electrospace Corporation CEO Chip Yates. "The GD-2000 being unveiled at the DSEI show is the flagship in a rapidly expanding product line including single-use, ruggedized and reusable, scaled-down, scaled-up, unpowered gliders and electrically powered cargo delivery aircraft."

Designed for military logistical support, Silent Arrow's tightly integrated packaging with spring-deployed wings transported inside the fuselage, high standoff distance and low cost have led to expanded military contracts with the U.S. and allied foreign government Special Operators (Marines, Army and Air Force), as well as aerospace & defense companies. Silent Arrow is designed for fixed-wing and rotorcraft deployment of critically needed supplies, cargo and fuel under austere operating conditions and timelines.

In support of these contracts, YEC has led an ongoing flight test program since 2017, in military airspace (undisclosed) and civilian airspace (Pendleton UAS Test Range, Pendleton Oregon) with rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft ranging from light Bell helicopters, up to the UH-1H "Huey", and the C-130 with deployment altitudes from as low as 1,500 feet AGL up to 25,000 feet MSL.

Specification highlights of the Silent Arrow GD-2000:

Gross Weight: 2,000lbs (907 kg)

Cargo Weight: 1,631lbs (740 kg)

Cargo Volume: 26cu/ft (.75 cu/m)

Glide Ratio: 8.4:1

Stall Speed @1,000lbs: 62kts, @2,000lbs: 92kts

Standoff: 40 miles

Logistics: 28ft wingspan (4 spring-deployed wings) stowed in 2ft x 2ft x 8ft fuselage

A full scale, flight-ready Silent Arrow® GD-2000 cargo delivery drone is on display from September 10-13, 2019 at the DSEI show, ExCel London, stand S1-260, co-hosted by The MEL Group.

About Yates Electrospace Corporation (YEC): Founded in 2012 by electric aviation pioneer Chip Yates, YEC is known for designing, building and flying the world's fastest manned electric aircraft, developing and constructing megawatt-class electric propulsion systems, and successfully performing government contracts including unmanned delivery aircraft in the Silent Arrow® product line up to the 2000-pound (DOD Group 5 UAS) class. For more information visit: www.yateselectrospace.com

Contact:

Greg Fehrenbach

+1 949-243-4163

221406@email4pr.com

SOURCE Yates Electrospace Corporation

Related Links

http://www.yateselectrospace.com

