"Silent, Butt Deadly!" Funrise To Launch Fart Ninjas™ Collectible Farting Figures

"Gross toys and collectibles are evergreen play patterns for boys," said Randy Shoemaker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Funrise. "The magic of Fart Ninjas is combing these two authentic play patterns with an awesome theme to deliver a fun new experience that boys will love. Fart Ninjas are cool to collect and display, and you can surprise your unsuspecting friends with farts!"

Fart Ninjas will launch this Fall at major retailers around the world with two main assortments. FART NINJAS Series 1 is a collection of 8 different figures, each with 10 realistic fart sounds activated by a motion sensor. FART NINJAS XL Series 1 are larger scale, 5" figures styled in Fart Ninjas armor and come with a ninja start remote control allowing kids to "fart on demand" with the push of a button. And FART NINJAS XL figures allow kids to record their own fart sounds and surprise their friends with a fart attack when they least expect it! Each figure also includes a 'martial farts' accessory. A free to download app is also available with fun, fart-filled features like a Fart Ninjas photo booth.

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys and games worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise creates toys and games for high-profile brands including TONKA®, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, SUNNY BUNNIES™ and WONDER PARK™. Funrise is also the creator, producer and brand owner of RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com.

Media contact:

For Funrise Toys:

Anne-Marie Grill

Ren Beanie PR

anne-marie@renbeanie.com

SOURCE Funrise