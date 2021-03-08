Silent Eight Co-Founder and COO named Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Europe 2021

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Women's Day, The Financial Technology Report announced that Julia Markiewicz, Co-Founder and COO of Silent Eight, has been named among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Europe for 2021.

Europe has seen impressive growth within the financial technology sector over the past year, with the companies represented on this year's list at the forefront. Silent Eight is no exception; with a second funding round in October 2020 that included investors from its Series A the year prior, such as OTB Ventures, the largest dedicated VC firm investing in technology businesses originating from Central and Eastern Europe, as well as SC Ventures, Wavemaker Partners and Altara Ventures.

Silent Eight has doubled in size and scale since early 2020, signaling the industry's appetite for AI and machine learning technology within financial crime compliance. Most recently, Silent Eight announced a multi-year partnership with HSBC in January 2021.

Under Julia's leadership, Silent Eight has proven itself a pioneer in providing groundbreaking solutions for its customers. Her leadership style and passion for human and animal rights have been largely attributed to the company's growth and success.

"This honor is a testament to how much women have grown in having a place at the leadership table--that we now have multiple awards and categories to recognize our collective achievements speaks volumes. There is still work to be done in elevating the status quo, but the trend is moving in the right direction."

She added, "We started our journey back in 2013 so it's incredibly validating to see where we are today, particularly when it comes to women in leadership. Over a third of our exec team is made up of women and we are taking strides to further our inclusivity each day."

Julia Markiewicz and the 2021 awardees have helped lead their organizations amidst rapid digitalization of the financial industry, an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, rising global competition, and increased enterprise-level demand for digital financial products.

About the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of Europe 2021:

Out of hundreds of nominations, this exceptional group of women leaders was selected based on their career track record and professional achievements as well as their depth of specialized expertise. Many came from prior experience in traditional financial companies, or software and information technology, bringing to bear a valuable combination of insights and competencies that have led to more profound technological development. Moreover, they have aided their companies in developing solutions and services that promote financial inclusivity, ensuring that all have access to more efficient, convenient, and secure alternatives for managing their finances. Lean more: https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com

About Silent Eight:

Silent Eight is a technology company leveraging AI to create custom compliance models for the world's leading financial institutions. Our mission is to empower our clients in their fight to eliminate financial crime. Founded in Singapore and with global hubs in New York, London, and Warsaw, we are deployed in over 150 markets. For more information, visit: www.silenteight.com

