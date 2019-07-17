Silent Film Night with Live Music by World-Renowned Organist

Tickets are $20.00 at the door, $15.00 in advance, $10.00 for students with ID and children 12 and under. Purchase tickets at marblechurch.org . or on EventBrite.com . Marble Church is located at 29 th Street and 5 th Avenue.

Buster Keaton's The Haunted House (1921) tells the tale of a robbery gone wrong and Keaton's hapless bank clerk character falling into what seems to be a supernatural situation. In spite of its spooky title, The Haunted House is all comedy, no horror, and a crowd-pleaser that all ages will enjoy.

The Kid (1921) marks Charlie Chaplin's directorial debut. In what is often called his most perfect film, Chaplin's well-loved Tramp character finds himself advocating for an abandoned child, portrayed by young Jackie Coogan, later known for his role as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family. Chaplin and his cast meld humor with the characteristic gravitas that have made his movies famous.

Praise for Organist Peter Richard Conte

"Conte's brilliance in registration is incredible, his playing credibly, refreshingly excellent. Fabulous." (The American Organist)

"Regarding Conte's excellence as an imaginative performer, there is no question. Exuberant Applause...virtuosic improvisations." (The Diapason)

"A vibrant virtuoso performance...Conte performed with a dexterous grace, riding the torrent of sound and fury to its predestined conclusion." (The Trentonian, New Jersey)



About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world.

