Silent Push Appoints Thomas Bain as Chief Marketing Officer

Leadership team addition signals company's commitment to accelerate growth and drive category ownership for preemptive cyber defense

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Push , a leading preemptive cybersecurity vendor, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Thomas Bain as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bain will lead the company's global marketing, branding, and go-to-market strategy to push preemptive cybersecurity into the enterprise as a must-have capability to neutralize threats before being compromised.

Thomas Bain, CMO of Silent Push

"As we enter our next stage of growth, we're happy to welcome Tom and the expertise he brings in scaling high-growth companies," said Ken Bagnall, Founder and CEO at Silent Push. "Tom has demonstrated he can execute against strategic initiatives at scale, and his leadership is key to solidifying our market position and elevating our brand globally."

Bain brings over 20 years of experience in marketing leadership, specializing in scaling Marketing growth to support global go-to-market growth. His expertise is rooted in building go-to-market scalability. Prior to Silent Push, he served as the CMO at VulnCheck, an exploit intelligence company, and has held leadership roles at Finite State, Cyware Labs, RiskRecon (acquired by Mastercard), and Morphisec. He currently serves as an advisor for multiple cybersecurity and AI start-ups and is a podcaster and blogger. An industry thought leader, Bain has presented at leading conferences including RSAC Innovation Sandbox 2024, Black Hat Startup Spotlight, (Europe and Asia) InfoSec Europe, America's Growth Capital Cyber Summit, The Montgomery Summit, Gartner, and more.

"Tom's experience in scaling cybersecurity go-to-market motion fits squarely into Silent Push's quest to define the category of preemptive cyber defense," said Dave Palmer, Partner, Ten Eleven Ventures. "Tom's supported multiple portfolio companies at Ten Eleven in his career, and we're thrilled he's on board to lead Silent Push's Marketing function."

"Silent Push has built a category-defining platform that is shifting the cybersecurity market to rethink cyber defense when it comes to the economy, national security and humans. My goal is to make preemptive cyber defense synonymous with Silent Push for CISOs, and an operational must-have for every global cyber team," said Bain. "The concept of preemptive cyber has not truly coalesced into reality until now with Silent Push, where teams gain a multi-faceted, intelligence-led advantage vs attackers to detect attack patterns early, often and with actionable accuracy that disrupts their opportunity to disrupt. I am more than excited to work with this dynamic team."

Bain's appointment builds on Silent Push's significant momentum:

The company was recognized on Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 .

. Silent Push recently introduced Traffic Origin , a truly unique capability that exposes the true upstream origin of adversaries on the internet to safeguard against identity obfuscation.

"Having worked with Tom on multiple initiatives designed to bring authentic transparent discussions to the C-level, his approach to educating the market with insights, fun and useful dialogue is exceptional," said Neil Robinson, CISO, Virgin Money. "I am excited to see his work fully on display at Silent Push, and to work with him on educating the market with useful, practitioner-based insights and new approaches on eliminating emerging cyber threats."

For more information, visit https://www.silentpush.com/company/team/ .

About Silent Push

Silent Push is a preemptive cyber defense company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data, enabling security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API, integrating with various security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 as well as government agencies. A free Community Edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X .

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SOURCE Silent Push