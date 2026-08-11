Silent Push Named No. 184 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 1,744% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Push, the leader in preemptive cybersecurity intelligence, today announced it has been ranked No. 184 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being ranked 184 on the Inc. 5000 is proof the market needs preemptive cybersecurity, and we're proud to be recognized," said Ken Bagnall, CEO and Co-Founder, Silent Push. "We are trusted by U.S. government organizations, Fortune 100 companies, and global cybersecurity companies to definitively track attacker infrastructure and prevent large-scale attack campaigns from launching. Our customers don't want to react to threats – they want to see them coming. We built Silent Push to prove that the 'detect-and-respond' concept is dead."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Silent Push

Silent Push is the preemptive cyber defense company. It provides a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time through its Indicators of Future Attack® data, enabling security teams to proactively block threats. The platform is also available via API and integrates with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT tools. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

For more information, visit silentpush or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact for Silent Push:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE Silent Push