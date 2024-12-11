Silent Push Secures $10 Million Investment and Awardable Status on Tradewinds Solution Marketplace

Funding will fuel global expansion of the company's unrivaled ability to identify pre-weaponized attacker infrastructure through its Indicators of Future Attacks (IOFA) data

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Push, the leading preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company, announced today its $10 million Series A financing round co-led by Ten Eleven Ventures and Stepstone Group LP. This combined with its early seed round brings its total funding to $22 million. The latest round of funding will accelerate Silent Push's global expansion in EMEA and APJ regions and strengthen its go-to-market efforts to meet growing demand.

Silent Push has also recently been deemed awardable on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, where the company was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com ."We've met a big milestone with our acceptance into the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace to streamline the procurement process. This provides faster access to our platform and services to enable the DoD to better track threats and it removes barriers for innovative startups like Silent Push," said Ken Bagnall, CEO of Silent Push.

Silent Push provides a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing cyber-attackers and revealing malicious intent all within a single platform and enabling customers to avoid financial and brand reputational loss. This early warning system approach delivers preemptive cyber defense (PCD) through actionable threat intelligence from its Indicators of Future Attacks (IOFA) data at a speed unrivaled in the industry.

As cybercrimes rise and the attack surface grows, Silent Push is leading the global threat detection transformation, trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and over 3,000 users. Some of the world's largest companies are regular users including 50% of the Fortune 30.

"Silent Push continues to build on its one-of-a-kind approach to threat intelligence, continuously mapping out Internet-facing infrastructure to identify attackers setting up campaigns before they launch attacks," noted Dave Palmer, General Partner of Ten Eleven Ventures. "The company continues to grow rapidly, both elevating the product and attracting many new customers who have been thrilled with the impact of this type of preemptive intelligence on their security programs. We are excited to continue to support the team's success and look forward to the next chapter ahead."

Established cybersecurity veterans and Silent Push co-founders, Ken Bagnall (CEO) and John Jensen (CTO) are on a mission to change how intelligence is delivered and better inform organizations about global adversaries. They have worked together for over 15 years, most recently at FireEye, Inc., which acquired their previous company, The Email Laundry—software that protected email from malware, phishing, spam, and other advanced threats for over 10,000 organizations worldwide.

The Silent Push threat intelligence team shares ongoing insights on dangerous adversaries. Follow its blog and check out its most recent findings on FIN7 and Triad Nexus exposing FUNNULL criminal campaigns .

About Silent Push

Silent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing attacks and intent through its unrivaled Indicators of Future Attacks (IOFA) data to effectively block at the perimeter. Silent Push is a standalone platform that is also available via API and integrates with any number of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, providing automated and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises and government agencies. A free community edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X .

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

