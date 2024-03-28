Strategic Partnership Between Silent Quadrant and JBB Advanced Technologies Maximizes Subsidiary Value, showcasing JBBAT's commitment to innovation and security.

DALLAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Quadrant, a premier cybersecurity consultancy, through its strategic partnership with JBB Advanced Technologies (JBBAT), significantly enhanced Tronic's cybersecurity posture, contributing to its remarkable $12.25 billion sale to Tronic Ventures.

As a Web3 innovator of immersive marketing experiences, Tronic represented a valuable asset requiring unassailable cybersecurity. By enlisting Silent Quadrant's elite cybersecurity team, JBBAT demonstrated an uncompromising commitment to fortifying its competitive edge while future-proofing Tronic's growth potential.

The JBBAT-Silent Quadrant alliance has forged a new model, reshaping how organizations synergize disruptive technologies and secure cyber defenses to redefine what's possible.

Silent Quadrant conducted an exhaustive audit of Tronic's infrastructure, seamlessly implementing a tailored suite of advanced defensive capabilities. This crucial move was a cornerstone in elevating Tronic's market value and priming it for a successful future.

Kenneth Holley, Founder and Chairman of Silent Quadrant, emphasized, "Our partnership with JBBAT exemplified the exponential value created when an organization's security posture is treated as a catalyst for success rather than a bolt-on or afterthought."

Silent Quadrant assesses, deploys, and manages cybersecurity solutions while factoring in all contextual nuances across an entire organization to ensure business outcomes are as protected as every asset.

John B. Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of JBBAT, hailed the collaboration as a masterclass in strategic foresight. "Tronic's remarkable success demonstrates how prioritizing cybersecurity from the ground up isn't just about mitigating risk – it's about unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities," he stated. "Thanks to Silent Quadrant's expertise, we've raised the bar for innovators to harmonize technology and security to unlock value that resonates across the entire digital landscape."

As Tronic transitions to new ownership under Tronic Ventures, this landmark deal is a testament to the transformative power of proactive cybersecurity integration. The JBBAT-Silent Quadrant alliance has forged a new model, reshaping how organizations synergize disruptive technologies and secure cyber defenses to redefine what's possible.

About Silent Quadrant: For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. Our clients trust us to remain vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide tailored digital protection. Our clients' work is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.

About JBBAT: Founded in 2021, JBB Advanced Technologies focuses on developing advanced technology solutions, including artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, and fosters and supports consumer adoption and application of Web3 and blockchain technology and development and production of renewable energy generation, delivery, and integration. The company's expertise allows us to invent practical solutions for diverse industries, utilize cutting-edge, superior technology, and deploy energy efficiency. Learn more at jbbadvancedtechnologies.com.

