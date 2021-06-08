Silestone® Launches Its First-Ever Carbon Neutral Collection: Sunlit Days

"The introduction of the Sunlit Days Collection embodies a new dawn of Silestone®," says Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales. "It celebrates a pivotal change for the global design world, demonstrating that change for the betterment of our planet is possible when we embolden ourselves to reimagine our manufacturing process and make the commitments necessary to reach carbon neutrality."

Sunlit Days + Sustainable Production

Created with the new, exclusive HybriQ® technology by Silestone , its manufacturing process uses 99 percent reused water, 100 percent renewable electric energy and a minimum of 20 percent recycled raw materials in its composition, while significantly reducing the presence of crystalline silica. With this new composition, the outstanding mechanical and technical performance and timeless beauty of Silestone® remain intact.

To supplement these advancements in its manufacturing process, Cosentino has committed to offset all carbon dioxide emissions for the entire lifecycle of the Silestone® Sunlit Days Collection through a variety of voluntary offsetting projects with the Voluntary Carbon Market. This initiative is also complemented by a partnership program for the preservation of the seabed.

Color Introductions

In addition to its game-changing sustainability, the new collection embraces a bright color narrative that celebrates nature found in the Mediterranean -- all inspired by human values and simple, yet profound ways of living. Each of the five hues (Faro White, Cincel Grey, Arcilla Red, Cala Blue and Posidonia Green) serve as a tribute to the way of life of real people who have found their true essence by the Mediterranean. The new colors offer a wide range of applications with the potential to serve not only as countertops but also as backsplashes or wall cladding in high-moisture or high-traffic areas.

SILESTONE SUNLIT DAYS COLLECTION | Download images

Faro White represents the white of the Mediterranean and its sun-drenched walls, symbolizing purity, simplicity and serenity. Inspired by lighthouses, this color is characterized by its silky, smooth texture; a hymn for the senses, and for those with a love of life.

Cincel Grey is a fine-grained, silky grey - a balance between warm and cool and comes to life when bathed in light. It is neutral and versatile with a soft, soothing texture.

Arcilla Red celebrates the earthy red hue synonymous with the Mediterranean landscape. It delights the senses with a delicate texture that serves as a compelling contrast to the burst of color it brings to a space.

Cala Blue is a deep, sophisticated hue that instantly evokes thoughts of the sea, its breeze the infinite horizon. Its texture feels like the gentle caress of the Mediterranean waters.

Posidonia Green honors the blossoming plant that makes its home underwater along the channels of the Mediterranean. Energy, joy and nature come together in this color with the power to surprise and hypnotize.

About Silestone® by Cosentino

Silestone® by Cosentino is the leading global hybrid mineral surface for the world of architecture and design. With more than 30 years at the forefront of the market, Silestone® offers unique technical and design characteristics, such as high resistance and hardness, easy daily maintenance, high color consistency and unparalleled beauty. Over the past few years, Cosentino has developed the innovative and exclusive N-Boost and HybriQ technologies. The use of these technologies has meant a qualitative leap in the evolution of Silestone® in terms of functionality, quality, beauty and sustainability. Silestone® consists of a hybrid formulation of mineral raw materials, such as quartz, and materials of a recycled origin. Cosentino's production process is an environmental success story, since it is carried out using 99% recycled water and 100% renewable energy, as well as reused raw materials.

The aesthetic and design possibilities of Silestone® are limitless for architecture and design professionals: it is available in over 80 colors and a wide range of textures and formats. It is a perfect surface for a large number of applications in kitchens and bathrooms, as well as laboratories, hospitals, hotels, restaurants and other professional spaces. Under the slogan 'Tops On Top', entrepreneur and international fashion icon Cindy Crawford is an ambassador for Silestone®. Since 2011, Cosentino has been an official sponsor and supplier of worktops to 'The 50 Best Restaurants in the World'. https://www.cosentino.com/news/

