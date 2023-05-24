Silex Technology Announces High-Performance 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow SDIO Module

New SX-SDMAH expands Silex's Wi-Fi HaLow solution portfolio using Morse Micro's MM6108 chipset

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a global provider of leading wireless networking solutions, today announced the SX-SDMAH, an industrial-grade Wi-Fi HaLow SDIO module that delivers high transmission power. Utilizing Morse Micro's MM6108 chipset, the SX-SDMAH maximizes Wi-Fi HaLow's long-range, high data throughput capabilities, allowing up to 8 MHz usage in approved countries. The addition of the SX-SDMAH to Silex's Wi-Fi HaLow product portfolio provides customers with more flexibility in their embedded system design, ensuring interoperability among Wi-Fi HaLow devices.

"We are proud to be partnering with Silex Technology, an industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow solution provider, who has integrated our cutting-edge silicon into their Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "With the rapid expansion of IoT, the demand for reliable, long-range connectivity has become critical. With Silex's expertise in Wi-Fi HaLow, we are confident this new partnership will bring more groundbreaking Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the future."

"Morse Micro is a fast-growing semiconductor company that is advancing the Wi-Fi HaLow market," said Keith Sugawara, President and CEO of Silex Technology. "We're proud to be partnering with them to deliver the SX-SDMAH and develop next-generation Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the growing global demand for IoT."

Product Features

The SX-SDMAH is a sub-GHz 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow radio module. It includes the following feature set:

High-transmission power

SDIO 2.0 host interface for the Linux operating system

SPI host interface for RTOS

Industrial temperature raging of -40°C to 85°C

Surface mount small form-factor module: 17mm x 18mm x 2.65mm with integrated MHF-1 antenna connector

Silex Technology offers a comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow module lineup with the SX-SDMAH and Newracom's NRC7292-based SX-NEWAH, which is suitable for a hostless embedded system. Silex supports customers through market enablement, ensuring interoperability between two major IC suppliers in the Wi-Fi HaLow market for reliable Wi-Fi HaLow deployment. Its global team of hardware and software engineers offers services that include embedded design consultation in Wi-Fi driver development, porting wireless drivers for various platforms, firmware expertise, driver optimization to the radio module, and hardware design review for compliance.

Availability

The evaluation kit of the SX-SDMAH with Raspberry Pi 4 is available for evaluation in the United States and Canada. Contact [email protected] to start a design evaluation.

About Silex Technology America, Inc.

Silex Technology enables secure and reliable connectivity for essential applications that Absolutely Must Connect. Built on nearly 50 years of hardware and software connectivity know-how and IP, custom design development experience, and in-house manufacturing capabilities, Silex Technology brings value to customers as a single, global provider of connectivity solutions delivering unrivaled service, support, and product quality, from design through manufacturing. To learn more, visit https://www.silextechnology.com.

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200m in capital raised to date, the company is the world's largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, please visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/.

