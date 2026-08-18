Silex Technology Launches EP-200N Edge AI System-on-Module for Industrial and Medical Devices

Powered by the NXP® Semiconductors' i.MX 95 applications processor, the EP-200N delivers secure and reliable edge AI capabilities, long-term availability, and Wi-Fi 6E support to simplify embedded product development.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a global leader in wireless connectivity and embedded edge computing solutions, today announced the EP-200N, a high-performance System-on-Module (SoM) powered by the NXP i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for industrial and medical OEMs developing intelligent edge devices, the EP-200N is powered by the NXP i.MX 95 SoC and delivers secure, reliable edge computing capabilities for demanding applications.

As AI workloads move closer to the edge, developers need embedded platforms that simplify integration while meeting demanding requirements for security, connectivity, and long-term availability. The EP-200N helps reduce engineering complexity and accelerate deployment of intelligent edge devices.

"The EP-200N combines Silex's expertise in embedded connectivity with NXP's latest i.MX 95 applications processor to provide OEMs with a scalable foundation for secure edge AI applications," said Keith Sugawara, President and CEO of Silex Technology America, Inc. "Designed for healthcare and industrial automation applications, the EP-200N helps accelerate the development of intelligent edge systems requiring secure, reliable performance, and long-term availability."

Powered by the NXP i.MX 95 SoC, the EP-200N features a power-efficient hexa-core Arm® Cortex®-A55 architecture with integrated GPU, VPU, ISP, and a dedicated 8 eTOPS neural processing unit (NPU) AI engine to enable edge AI applications. Designed for demanding industrial and healthcare environments, the module supports operation across a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and includes 8 GB LPDDR5 memory and 32 GB eMMC storage.

The EP-200N provides a broad range of interfaces, including Ethernet, CAN-FD, PCIe Gen3, Multimedia interfaces and other peripheral interfaces to simplify system integration across embedded applications.

For wireless-enabled designs, Silex's EP-200N Yocto Linux BSP integrates Wi-Fi 6E embedded wireless driver based on the NXP's Wi-Fi solutions. Optimized Linux drivers and software support help reduce integration effort while enabling a seamless NXP-based solution spanning application processing and wireless connectivity.

"Silex Technology's EP-200N, built on NXP's i.MX 95 applications processor, delivers an industrial-grade edge AI platform with outstanding reliability, security, and longevity," said Larry Olivas, Vice President, Secure Connected Edge Segment Marketing, NXP Semiconductors." In combination with Silex's SX-SDMAX6E, a Wi-Fi 6E module based on NXP chipsets, customers can implement a more integrated NXP solution from SoM to wireless connectivity. NXP looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Silex to accelerate next-generation edge devices for industrial and medical markets."

The EP-200N is designed for industrial automation, robotics, machine vision, medical imaging, portable medical devices, intelligent gateways, human-machine interfaces (HMI), and other embedded edge AI applications requiring reliable long-term operation.

Evaluation kits for the EP-200N will be available in September 2026. Developers interested in evaluating the platform can request early access through the EP-200N-EVK Early Access Program here.

Silex Technology will showcase the EP-200N at Embedded World North America 2026, taking place September 22–24 in Anaheim, California. Visitors can stop by Booth 5823 to learn more about the EP-200N and explore Silex's latest edge AI solutions.

About Silex Technology: For When It Absolutely Must Connect, Silex Technology is a global provider of reliable, secure wireless connectivity solutions. With decades of Wi-Fi expertise, Silex offers a full range of embedded wireless modules, system-on-modules, and network system solutions, supported by expert engineers and unmatched local support. Our end-to-end solution, from design to manufacturing, including integration, certification, and customization, helps device manufacturers reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market.

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SOURCE Silex Technology America, Inc.