Silex Technology and Edge Impulse Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Industrial and Medical Edge AI

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a global leader in embedded wireless connectivity and edge computing solutions, and Edge Impulse, a Qualcomm company and a leading-edge AI MLOps development platform, today announced a collaboration to enable advanced edge AI solutions on Silex's EP-200Q System-on-Module (SoM) powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490.

This joint effort combines Edge Impulse's end-to-end edge AI development, optimization, and deployment platform with Silex's EP-200Q edge AI platform, delivering a streamlined path from edge AI device development to real-world deployment. This solution enables advanced edge AI devices for industrial automation and healthcare markets, specifically targeting vision-guided robotics, smart manufacturing, factory automation, virtual nursing systems, and remote patient monitoring, where performance, reliability, and long-term support are essential.

This unique initiative reflects a shared focus on the U.S. and Japanese markets, where manufacturers are increasingly adopting edge AI to improve productivity, safety, and operational insight across industrial automation and medical devices.

"Silex's strength lies in close collaboration with local customers, particularly in Japan, with the ability to scale globally," said Alexis Susset, Director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "From the EP-200Q System-on-Module to full product design and local mass production, Silex offers a seamless end-to-end offering that aligns extremely well with Edge Impulse's mission to help customers move from AI development to deployment at scale."

Live Demonstration at Japan IT Week A live demonstration of Edge Impulse running on the Silex EP-200Q platform will be featured at the Silex Technology booth during the Embedded, Edge & IoT Expo at Japan IT Week. The event takes place April 8–10, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight (West Hall 3). The demonstration highlights how developers can rapidly build, optimize, and deploy edge AI models on a compact, production-grade platform designed for industrial and medical environments.

Technical Integration and Market Impact The EP-200Q SoM features high-performance CPU, GPU, and AI acceleration with a compact form factor and long-term availability. Edge Impulse's technical advantage in comprehensive MLOps is further strengthened when paired with Silex's robust wireless support, specifically the Silex-validated Wi-Fi 7 driver for the SX-PCEBE module using Qualcomm QCC2076 chipset, which is included as part of the EP-200Q development package.

Together, the solution enables reliable data pipelines and dependable on-device AI inference, addressing both software complexity and the connectivity requirements of real-world industrial and medical deployments. As a result, equipment manufacturers gain a scalable platform that reduces time-to-market while supporting enterprise-grade AI workflows and production deployment.

"Collaborating with Edge Impulse, along with the capabilities unlocked by Qualcomm chipsets, allows us to deliver a complete edge AI solution that combines powerful AI software with dependable hardware and wireless connectivity," said Nobuhiko Miura, President & CEO of Silex Technology, Inc. "We are excited about the synergy this collaboration creates and look forward to driving innovation together for industrial and medical customers globally."

Organizations interested in evaluating the EP-200Q platform with Edge Impulse or discussing specific industrial or medical use cases are encouraged to contact Silex Technology directly for further discussions and evaluation.

Learn more at silextechnology.com and edgeimpulse.com.

About Silex Technology: For When It Absolutely Must Connect, Silex Technology is a global provider of reliable, secure wireless connectivity solutions. With decades of Wi-Fi expertise, Silex offers a full range of embedded wireless modules, system-on-modules, and network system solutions, supported by expert engineers and unmatched local support. Our end-to-end solution, from design to manufacturing, including integration, certification, and customization, helps device manufacturers reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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SOURCE Silex Technology America, Inc.