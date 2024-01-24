Silex Technology Unveils New Wi-Fi 6/6E Modules to Seamlessly Upgrade Any Existing Network Infrastructure

24 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a leader in wireless connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest Wi-Fi 6/6E modules targeted towards Access Points/infrastructure devices. The SX-PCEAX-AP Series modules are embedded wireless LAN modules using Qualcomm's QCN9072 chipset, ideal for access points, gateways, and routers in medical and industrial applications.
"We pride ourselves in offering impactful solutions rather than just products," said Keith Sugawara, CEO and President at Silex Technology America. "With the launch of SX-PCEAX-AP/6E, we now offer a complete portfolio of both station and access point modules to seamlessly take any network infrastructure to the next level."
Designed to meet the demands of today's data-intensive applications and expanding Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, the new SX-PCEAX-AP6E is an ideal solution for any OEM customer who is looking to upgrade their existing access points or network infrastructure to the latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6/6E. Combining both the Wi-Fi 6 and 6E modules can seamlessly provide a Wi-Fi access point compatible with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bandwidths.
Key Features of Wi-Fi 6/6E:
- Ultra-Fast Speeds: With support for Wi-Fi 6E, users can enjoy lightning-fast speeds, reducing latency and providing a seamless connection experience for high-bandwidth applications.
- Extended Capacity: The module leverages the additional 6GHz band, alleviating network congestion and ensuring optimal performance even in densely populated environments.
- Standard Form Factor: The modules' standard PCIe form factor saves time and development costs to upgrade existing devices.
- Advanced Security: Security is paramount, and the SX-PCEAX-AP6E integrates robust security protocols to protect against evolving cyber threats, safeguarding sensitive data.
- Versatile Connectivity: Designed for easy integration, the module is suitable for a wide range of applications, including IoT devices, smart home solutions, industrial automation, and more.
See more info on the SX-PCEAX-AP Series modules here.
About Silex Technology:
Silex Technology strives to deliver the best customer experience through innovation and providing "Absolutely Must Connect" wireless network solutions for medical and industrial customers. Founded in 1973, Silex Technology is a global leader in providing reliable and secure wireless connectivity solutions, backed by decades of Wi-Fi connectivity experience, subject-expert engineers and unrivaled customer support capabilities. For more information, visit www.silextechnology.com.
Media contact:
Ann Le
[email protected]
657-218-5199
SOURCE Silex Technology America
