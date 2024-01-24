Silex Technology Unveils New Wi-Fi 6/6E Modules to Seamlessly Upgrade Any Existing Network Infrastructure

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a leader in wireless connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest Wi-Fi 6/6E modules targeted towards Access Points/infrastructure devices. The SX-PCEAX-AP Series modules are embedded wireless LAN modules using Qualcomm's QCN9072 chipset, ideal for access points, gateways, and routers in medical and industrial applications.

Silex Technology's new SX-PCEAX-AP/6E Wi-Fi 6/6E Access Point Module
"We pride ourselves in offering impactful solutions rather than just products," said Keith Sugawara, CEO and President at Silex Technology America. "With the launch of SX-PCEAX-AP/6E, we now offer a complete portfolio of both station and access point modules to seamlessly take any network infrastructure to the next level."

Designed to meet the demands of today's data-intensive applications and expanding Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, the new SX-PCEAX-AP6E is an ideal solution for any OEM customer who is looking to upgrade their existing access points or network infrastructure to the latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6/6E.  Combining both the Wi-Fi 6 and 6E modules can seamlessly provide a Wi-Fi access point compatible with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bandwidths.

Key Features of Wi-Fi 6/6E:

  1. Ultra-Fast Speeds: With support for Wi-Fi 6E, users can enjoy lightning-fast speeds, reducing latency and providing a seamless connection experience for high-bandwidth applications.
  2. Extended Capacity: The module leverages the additional 6GHz band, alleviating network congestion and ensuring optimal performance even in densely populated environments.
  3. Standard Form Factor: The modules' standard PCIe form factor saves time and development costs to upgrade existing devices.
  4. Advanced Security: Security is paramount, and the SX-PCEAX-AP6E integrates robust security protocols to protect against evolving cyber threats, safeguarding sensitive data.
  5. Versatile Connectivity: Designed for easy integration, the module is suitable for a wide range of applications, including IoT devices, smart home solutions, industrial automation, and more.

See more info on the SX-PCEAX-AP Series modules here.

About Silex Technology: 
Silex Technology strives to deliver the best customer experience through innovation and providing "Absolutely Must Connect" wireless network solutions for medical and industrial customers. Founded in 1973, Silex Technology is a global leader in providing reliable and secure wireless connectivity solutions, backed by decades of Wi-Fi connectivity experience, subject-expert engineers and unrivaled customer support capabilities. For more information, visit www.silextechnology.com.

Media contact:
Ann Le
[email protected]
657-218-5199

SOURCE Silex Technology America

