Silexica Joins Xilinx Developer Forum 2019 as a Diamond Sponsor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silexica (silexica.com) announced today that they are joining the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2019 as a Diamond Sponsor at three forums: XDF Americas in Silicon Valley (US), XDF Europe in The Hague (NL) and XDF Asia, held in Beijing (CN). At XDF Americas, Silexica will demonstrate SLX FPGA, a tool that tackles the challenges associated with the High-Level Synthesis (HLS) design flow and works in conjunction with the Xilinx Vivado HLS.

Maximizing Design Performance

Silexica will demonstrate SLX FPGA working together with Xilinx Vivado High-Level Synthesis

Adopting an HLS methodology does present unique challenges that must be considered and overcome during the design process. SLX FPGA tackles the challenges associated with the HLS design flow, including non-synthesizable C/C++ code, non-hardware aware C/C++ code, detecting application parallelism and where to insert pragmas to help software engineers prepare and optimize their C/C++ application code for HLS. SLX FPGA delivers an average of 35X performance improvement with automatic HLS pragma insertion compared to no HLS pragmas. In addition, SLX FPGA helps to enable software developers to save months of development effort by performing:

Guided and automatic refactoring of non-synthesizable code written in C/C++ code

Detecting C/C++ code that can be executed in parallel to optimize performance

Automatic insertion of optimized pragmas to guide the Vivado HLS compiler

"Silexica is excited to strengthen our relationship with Xilinx as an XDF 2019 Diamond Sponsor," said Maximillian Odendahl, CEO at Silexica. "Using Xilinx Vivado HLS design flow with Silexica's advanced C/C++ analysis, SLX FPGA provides unmatched insights into application code to help Xilinx's customers maximize their design performance."

Silexica will be at the three forums in Silicon Valley (US), The Hague (NL) and Beijing (CN). Please contact us to arrange a meeting or click here.

More information about XDF is available at: https://www.xilinx.com/xdf. For additional updates from XDF, follow Xilinx on Twitter at @XilinxInc or via the hashtag #XDF2019.

About Silexica

Silexica provides software development solutions that enable technology companies to take intelligent products from concept to deployment by mastering state-of-the-art computing at the edge. The SLX programming tools analyze how software runs on heterogeneous compute platforms and provide deep system understanding for the developer.

Silexica was founded in 2014 and has so far received $28 million in funding. With its headquarters in Germany and offices in the U.S. and Japan, a team of world-leading software engineers supports markets, including automotive & ADAS, aerospace & defense, 5G wireless, robotics and other rapidly transforming industries.

