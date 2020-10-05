Silexica's SLX FPGA 2020.3 Delivers 2x Performance Improvements for FinTech

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silexica (silexica.com) has announced the release of SLX FPGA 2020.3 with 2x performance improvements for FinTech design sets compared to the previous release, SLX FPGA 2020.2. These enhancements empower financial institutions and exchanges to optimize their designs and decrease time-to-market. Further improvements to the area/performance models and the SLX FPGA optimization engine result in an overall performance increase of 1.24x across all designs, involving almost 100 benchmarks. The release of SLX FPGA 2020.3 further enables developers to convert C/C++ code into an FPGA more easily, faster, and with higher performance.

"In Fintech, next-generation compute acceleration is critical to solve fundamental challenges, such as improved latency and determinism," said Jordon Inkeles, VP of Product at Silexica. "To enable these compute requirements, financial companies and exchanges are beginning to leverage programmable hardware and high-level synthesis (HLS) design methodology."

SLX FPGA Enables Developers to Overcome HLS Challenges

Adopting an HLS methodology presents challenges that must be considered and overcome during the design process. SLX FPGA tackles the problems associated with the HLS design flow, including non-synthesizable C/C++ code, non-hardware aware C/C++ code, detecting application parallelism, and determining which pragmas to insert and the pragma attributes to help engineers prepare and optimize their C/C++ application code for HLS.

New features and enhancements to SLX FPGA 2020.3 include:

Significant improvements to the area/performance models and optimization engine.

The Xilinx® Support Archive (.xsa) file format supported by Xilinx® Vivado HLS 2019.2 can now be imported to SLX.

Support has been added for Xilinx® Vivado HLS 2020.1.

A number of usability enhancements have been introduced to make visualizations more clear and consistent.

As an active member of the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), Silexica will be presenting at the Global STAC Summit™ on October 19th to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment. Register here.

About Silexica

Silexica provides software development tools allowing technology companies to take innovative IP and intelligent products from concept to deployment. Enabled by metrics-driven software analysis and execution behavior insights, the SLX programming tools accelerate the journey from software to application-specific hardware.

Founded in 2014, Silexica is headquartered in Germany with offices in the US and Japan. It serves innovative companies in the automotive, robotics, wireless communications, aerospace, and financial industries and has received $28M in funding from international investors.

