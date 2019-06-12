Silfab Solar Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2019 American Business Awards®

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV Manufacturer, was honored Tuesday as Company of the Year in the Manufacturing category for Large Business in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards, are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Silfab, which has been perfecting the PV module technology and manufacturing process for more than 35 years, was honored for its innovation and expertise.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate this award with our partners, customers and employees who have helped deliver millions of premium quality North American-made Silfab solar panels to homes and businesses across the country," Geoff Atkins, Executive Advisor Silfab Solar.

All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Silfab Solar was nominated as Company of the Year for Manufacturing-Large Business.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages over 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for, and dedicated to the North American market.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE Silfab Solar

