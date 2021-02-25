Silgan Closures' Free Closures for a Year Contest Leads to Big Win for Filipino Food Startup

The video tells the story of Jake Deleon, Sligan's first Free Closures for a Year contest winner and founder of Origin Almond and Fila Manila, two Filipino food startups based in Laurel Springs, NJ. Jake is on a mission to bring the home-cooked recipes from his childhood to grocery stores and homes everywhere, but with a healthy twist. "Food was an important part of my childhood, but I also struggled as an obese kid. I want to change that for future generations," Jake said. Watch the Video Here >

The journey for a food and beverage startup can be challenging. They often lack the necessary funding, customer insights and marketing resources to launch their products nationally. That's why Jake entered his Origin Almond juice concept in Silgan's Free Closures for a Year Contest. Winners receive a up a half million free closures, which makes a huge financial impact.

"Every dollar I can put back into my business is important. But the bigger opportunity was getting access to customer insights that literally changed the way I package and market my products. I couldn't do this without the support of companies like Silgan," said Jake.

Jake received consumer insights from Datassential, Silgan Closures' research partner, who assisted in evaluating all entries against the company's famed SCORES consumer ratings system. He selected a closure of from Silgan's Stock Closure Program to receive free of charge for one year. When COVID-related supply issues forced Jake to temporarily discontinue producing Origin Almond, Silgan helped him shift his focus to Fila Manila.

"Small businesses and startups need help right now, more than ever," said AJ Miller, director of marketing for Silgan Closures. "Jake's story is touching and encouraging, and it's just one of many that are out there." Watch the Fila Manila story here.

Are you ready to become the next Free Closures for a Year contest winner? If you are a food and beverage startup or know someone who is, share this video to learn more about Silgan's Free Closures for a Year contest.

The Third Annual Free Closures for a Year Contest will accept submissions from November 9, 2020, through March 31, 2021. To enter, food and beverage concepts must be original and able to use a Silgan stock closure on its packaging. Entries are evaluated on uniqueness, marketability and purchase intent. Winners receive their choice of up to 500,000 Silgan stock closures over a 12-month period and a free consumer testing report on their product from Datassentials SCORES with metrics, likes and dislikes from 1,000 consumers.

For more information on the Silgan Free Closures for a Year Contest and to enter a concept, visit www.freeclosuresforayear.com . For more information on the Silgan Stock Closure Program, visit www.silgancls.com.

