Silgan Closures Invests in Cleaner Energy in Illinois

Global manufacturer invests to achieve Illinois' renewable energy requirements

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silgan Closures, a global leader in food and beverage closure manufacturing with headquarters in Illinois, is joining statewide efforts to expand energy reliability and sustainability by investing in community wind and solar projects. The Company's goal is to offset 75 percent of its electricity consumption with clean energy credits within the next five years and to reduce its own energy use at two manufacturing facilities in Illinois.

Illinois legislation presently calls for all electricity in the state to come from renewable sources and nuclear power by 2050. To help meet this goal, Silgan Closures has partnered with leading renewable energy developers to contractually support wind and solar electricity generation projects in Illinois.

"At Silgan Closures, our roots go back nearly a century to a family-owned Illinois business. Today, as a global leader in food and beverage closure manufacturing, we remain deeply embedded in the communities we serve," said Silgan Closures President Liz Wiese. "Our latest investments in cleaner energy here in Illinois reflect that commitment – not only to our customers, but to driving sustainable economic growth where our employees live, work, and rely on our products in their homes."

Additionally, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program, Silgan Closures is taking steps to increase energy efficiency at its facilities in Illinois, which is expected to result in reduced energy consumption at these plants.

About Silgan Closures:

Silgan Closures is a global supplier of plastic, metal, and composite closure systems for food and beverage products. The Silgan Closures U.S. headquarters and innovation center are located in Downers Grove, Illinois. The European headquarters are located in Munich, Germany with global operations across five continents. For more information, visit the company website at www.silgancls.com or contact Theadora Iacobellis at [email protected].

SOURCE Silgan Closures