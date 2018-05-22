Silhouette InstaLift® Wins NewBeauty Magazine Beauty Choice Award

The Beauty Choice Awards, announced in the Spring/Summer 2018 issue, showcase the "Best Products and Treatments in the World." Winners are vetted by industry experts, NewBeauty editors and readers. Silhouette InstaLift was recognized for its ability to immediately lift and add volume to the midface while maintaining a natural, healthy look and helping to establish and enhance a youthful facial shape. With this state of the art technology, facial aging can finally be addressed without invasive surgery giving patients a more attractive facelift alternative. With this award, Silhouette InstaLift stands among a renowned list of products and treatments to have received this prestigious award.

Of the "Breakthough" category NewBeauty says, "It takes a lot for a beauty product or treatment to earn the status of innovation. Not only must it stand apart from the rest, but it also has to be designed and developed in such a way that imparts the newest technology, best-sourced ingredients and results that pale in comparison to anything else on the market."

Silhouette InstaLift does just that. "My patients don't want to look over-done, so they love Silhouette InstaLift because it helps increase volume while restoring shapeliness to the mid-face and cheek area and still appears natural," says New York Dermatologist, Marina Peredo, MD. "Silhouette InstaLift fulfills a growing need in the explosive skin rejuvenation category and is a game-changing solution for patients who don't want surgery."

"We are honored to earn recognition for our industry-leading treatment from NewBeauty, a publication recognized as a leading resource on aesthetics for consumers and patients," said Mike Zuccala, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Sinclair USA. "Silhouette InstaLift represents the next generation in non-invasive facial procedures. It is the first and only minimally invasive procedure that lifts, volumizes, and helps establish a more youthful facial shape with minimal downtime and an excellent safety profile. This award further demonstrates our committment to bringing innovative aesthetic treatments to physicians and their patients."

Silhouette InstaLift is made from glycolide/L-lactide (PLGA), a biomedical copolymer that is well tolerated by the body. Over time the sutures are naturally absorbed while stimulating production of collagen to aid in healthy skin renewal for natural-looking, long lasting results. Results are visible immediately and improve over a three-month time span, with lasting effects that last 18-24 months.1

Learn more about Silhouette InstaLift by visiting www.instalift.com

About Sinclair Pharma

SINCLAIR is a global aesthetic company renowned for its collagen stimulation expertise and focus on facial shape: Providing best in class products that enable physicians all around the world to meet their patients need for safe and effective rejuvenation solutions. SINCLAIR is committed to support medical professionals with excellent customer service and high-quality training programs. For more information: www.sinclairpharma.com

About Silhouette InstaLift

Silhouette InstaLift is a minimally-invasive, resorbable suspension suture with bi- directional cones. The sutures lift and reposition subdermal tissue while the bi- directional cones hold the suture and facial skin in an elevated position. The suture and cone material are both made of glycolide / L-lactide (PLGA) and over time they stimulate fibroblasts for gradual collagen maturation and are designed to reposition volume in the mid-face with a goal of a natural-looking result.

Connect with us:

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @InstaliftUS

#SilhouetteInstalift

Connect with us:

Facebook: @InstaliftUS

Twitter: @InstaliftUS

#SilhouetteInstalift

1 Data on file

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silhouette-instalift-wins-newbeauty-magazine-beauty-choice-award-300652358.html

SOURCE Sinclair Pharma US

Related Links

https://www.sinclairpharma.com

