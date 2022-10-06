Silica Gel Market to Record a CAGR of 10.12%, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as M&A to - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The silica gel market is fragmented, with the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing product extensions, technological innovations, and merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to compete in the market. Several regional vendors offer aerogel at lower prices than international vendors, which intensifies the competition in the market. New vendors are finding it challenging to compete with international vendors in terms of functionalities, quality, and innovative silica gel. International players are expected to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silica Gel Market 2022-2026

The silica gel market size is expected to grow by 588.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the silica gel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas :

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Indicative Silica Gel



Non-indicative Silica Gel

End-user

Oil And Gas Industry



Petrochemical



Pharmaceutical



Consumer Goods



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

By product, the indicative silica gel segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for indicative silica gel from end-users such as the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries.

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for silica gel from the automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and other end-user industries in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the silica gel market in APAC.

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist silica gel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the silica gel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the silica gel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silica gel market vendors

Silica Gel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12% Market growth 2022-2026 588.89 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

