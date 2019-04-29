Silicom Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results
- $30.2M Revenues with $0.52 EPS -
KFAR SAVA, Israel, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 totalled $30.2 million compared with $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2018.
On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $3.6 million, or $0.48 per share (basic and diluted), compared with a net loss of $(1.4) million, or $(0.19) per share (basic and diluted), for the first quarter of 2018.
On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), non-GAAP net income for the period totalled $4.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share ($0.53 per basic share), compared with $4.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share ($0.57 per basic share), for the first quarter of 2018.
Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2019
Management projects that revenues for the second quarter of 2019 will total $25 million to $26 million.
Comments of Management
Shaike Orbach, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report a solid first quarter demonstrating the continued power of our business to generate revenues and a continuous stream of cash. Our growth engines remain Edge uCPE devices and FPGA-based solutions, both of which are markets at the beginning of their growth curves.
"In the Edge space, while the many wins that we have already secured, together with our fat pipeline of potential wins, make us pleased with our strategic positioning, we continue to see delays in our customer's Edge deployments and growing uncertainty about their ramp-up timelines. This timing issue – which we believe is short-term in nature - is reflected in our moderate guidance for the second quarter and our limited visibility for the remainder of 2019. At the same time, we remain confident and enthusiastic about Edge's long-term potential and continue to build out our portfolio of products and platforms to help transform its promise to reality. We expect to secure many additional significant Edge wins over time, like the one we announced today."
Mr. Orbach continued, "In the FPGA space, during the quarter we announced two important new wins: one from a leading cloud player for a potentially massive network-wide implementation, and another from a global communications leader who will be deploying our FPGA-based smart NICs in data centers throughout the world. Besides promising significant multi-year revenues, these showcase wins demonstrate the advantage of our technology, the key to generating further interest from additional Cloud, Service Providers and other players. We continue to invest significantly in developing our FPGA technology and predict that it will become a major revenue driver for our business in the years ahead."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, amortization of acquired intangible assets, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as discontinued project-related write-offs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.
Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.
Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 150 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.
For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il
Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers in the evolving cloud-based, SD-WAN, NFV and Edge markets, the speed and extent to which solutions are adopted by these markets, likelihood that Silicom will rely increasingly on customers which provide solutions in these evolving markets, resulting in an increasing dependence on a smaller number of larger customers, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –
|
Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(US$ thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,396
|
$
|
26,808
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
4,000
|
-
|
Marketable securities
|
4,242
|
1,600
|
Accounts receivables: Trade, net
|
26,174
|
23,817
|
Accounts receivables: Other
|
3,920
|
9,487
|
Inventories
|
36,638
|
42,369
|
Total current assets
|
93,370
|
104,081
|
Marketable securities
|
54,915
|
45,612
|
Assets held for employees' severance benefits
|
1,568
|
1,517
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,526
|
894
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
3,695
|
3,670
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,166
|
966
|
Right of Use
|
3,728
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
25,561
|
25,561
|
Total assets
|
$
|
185,529
|
$
|
182,301
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
9,531
|
$
|
15,407
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
7,077
|
6,133
|
Lease Liabilities
|
1,487
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
18,095
|
21,540
|
Lease Liabilities
|
2,133
|
-
|
Liability for employees' severance benefits
|
2,803
|
2,612
|
Total liabilities
|
23,031
|
24,152
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital
|
55,352
|
54,643
|
Treasury shares
|
(38)
|
(38)
|
Retained earnings
|
107,184
|
103,544
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
162,498
|
158,149
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
185,529
|
$
|
182,301
|
Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Three-month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Sales
|
$
|
30,227
|
$
|
29,522
|
Cost of sales
|
20,047
|
24,972
|
Gross profit
|
10,180
|
4,550
|
Research and development expenses
|
3,820
|
3,431
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
1,629
|
1,536
|
General and administrative expenses
|
1,023
|
907
|
Total operating expenses
|
6,472
|
5,874
|
Operating income (loss)
|
3,708
|
(1,324)
|
Financial income, net
|
295
|
284
|
Income (Loss) before income taxes
|
4,003
|
(1,040)
|
Income taxes
|
363
|
399
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
3,640
|
$
|
(1,439)
|
Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute basic income per share (in thousands)
|
7,586
|
7,550
|
Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute diluted income per share (in thousands)
|
7,654
|
7,703
|
Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results
|
(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Three-month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
10,180
|
$
|
4,550
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
116
|
59
|
(2) Discontinued project-related write-offs
|
-
|
4,985
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
10,296
|
$
|
9,594
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
3,708
|
$
|
(1,324)
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
116
|
5,044
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
538
|
401
|
(2) Discontinued project-related write-offs
|
-
|
13
|
(3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
-
|
303
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
4,362
|
$
|
4,437
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
3,640
|
$
|
(1,439)
|
Operating income adjustments
|
654
|
5,761
|
(4) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(278)
|
8
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
4,016
|
$
|
4,330
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
3,640
|
$
|
(1,439)
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP cost of sales
|
116
|
5,044
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
|
246
|
350
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses
|
139
|
228
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses
|
153
|
139
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes
|
(278)
|
8
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
4,016
|
$
|
4,330
|
GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
0.09
|
0.06
|
(2) Discontinued project-related write-offs
|
-
|
0.66
|
(3-4) Acquisition-related adjustments
|
(0.04)
|
0.04
|
Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$)
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.57
|
GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
0.08
|
0.06
|
(2) Discontinued project-related write-offs
|
-
|
0.65
|
(3-4) Acquisition-related adjustments
|
(0.04)
|
0.04
|
Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$)
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.56
|
(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))
|
