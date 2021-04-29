Silicom Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Silicom's revenues for the first quarter of 2021 totalled $29.0 million, up 31% compared with $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $2.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share ($0.38 per basic share), compared with $1.5 million, or $0.20 per share (basic and diluted), for the first quarter of 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $3.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share ($0.43 per basic share), compared with $2.3 million, or $0.31 per share (basic and diluted).

Guidance for the Second Quarter

Management projects revenues of $29 to $30 million for the second quarter of 2021. The midpoint of this range represents approximately 28% growth over the second quarter of 2020.

Comments of Management

Shaike Orbach, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "The first quarter was a period of significant growth in revenues and net profit, driven primarily by our continued success in each of our target markets, including SD-WAN for our smart platforms and Cloud for our smart acceleration and FPGA cards.

"Our Design Win momentum in the 5G O-RAN market has been especially strong, as demonstrated both by our recent strategic wins with top-tier telcos, and by the fruitful discussions we are having with numerous telco, cloud and related OEM players of all sizes. This continues to confirm what we have been asserting for some time: that the decoupling/disaggregation trend is accelerating, that the 5G ORAN transition is building steam, and that our unique Smart Platforms and Smart Card performance-boosting products are essential solutions for some of their critical challenges."

Mr. Orbach continued, "In fact, we are being sought out by all types of 5G players - DU/equipment suppliers and 'hyper-scaler' partners as well as telcos – who are looking for solution providers able to make the complex new technologies deliver. They appreciate the fact that we continue to come through for them, providing them with the advanced architecture and strategic products required - some of which we have available already today, and many more that we will be bringing to market soon. With each new 5G-related win, our positioning within this growing market strengthens, bringing us additional market players hoping to find answers."

Mr. Orbach concluded, "As such, with growing 5G momentum and continued strength in expanding SD-WAN and Cloud markets, we are at the beginning of what we believe will become a strong multi-year growth trajectory for our company, driven by the industry's most powerful mobile infrastructure transition in a decade."

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new one-year share repurchase plan, its third in the past three years. According to the plan, the Company is authorized to invest up to $15 million to repurchase its ordinary shares. During this month, the company expects to complete $30 million investment in repurchasing its ordinary shares according to two previous repurchase plans. The new plan will begin as soon as last-year's plan will be completed. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend upon a variety of factors, including price and general business and market conditions. The share repurchase plan authorizes management to repurchase ordinary shares using a variety of methods, including open market purchases, all in compliance with the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases will be funded from available working capital. The share repurchase plan does not obligate Silicom to buy back any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time at management's discretion.

Management notes that its cash balance provides sufficient working capital and financial flexibility to complete the Company's current share buy-back program and to carry out this new share buy-back program.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 170 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets











(US$ thousands)















March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,078

$ 20,676 Short-term bank deposits

-



5,000 Marketable securities

26,249



35,117 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

21,780



21,660 Accounts receivables: Other

7,460



6,126 Inventories

50,629



47,650 Total current assets

145,196



136,229











Marketable securities

12,753



15,281 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,721



1,833 Deferred tax assets

1,860



1,790 Property, plant and equipment, net

4,243



4,110 Intangible assets, net

1,982



1,170 Right of Use

9,666



9,913 Goodwill

25,561



25,561 Total assets $ 202,982

$ 195,887











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 19,362

$ 14,610 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,006



12,953 Lease Liabilities

1,811



1,813











Total current liabilities

34,179



29,376











Lease Liabilities

7,746



8,282 Liability for employees' severance benefits

3,157



3,256 Deferred tax liabilities

334



136











Total liabilities

45,416



41,050











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

61,293



60,139 Treasury shares

(25,827)



(24,807) Retained earnings

122,100



119,505 Total shareholders' equity

157,566



154,837











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 202,982

$ 195,887

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations















































(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)





























Three-month period





ended March 31,









2021

2020 Sales











$ 29,002

$ 22,070 Cost of sales













19,071



14,951 Gross profit













9,931



7,119























Research and development expenses













5,020



3,800 Selling and marketing expenses













1,555



1,539 General and administrative expenses













1,063



913 Total operating expenses













7,638



6,252























Operating income













2,293



867























Financial income (loss), net













817



1,031 Income before income taxes













3,110



1,898 Income taxes













515



410 Net income











$ 2,595

$ 1,488







































































Basic income per ordinary share (US$)











$ 0.38

$ 0.20























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute basic income per share (in thousands)













6,909



7,309















































Diluted income per ordinary share (US$)











$ 0.37

$ 0.20























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute diluted income per share (in thousands)













7,067



7,336

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results



















































(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)







































Three-month period















ended March 31,















2021

2020



























GAAP gross profit











$ 9,931

$ 7,119

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













147



171

Non-GAAP gross profit











$ 10,078

$ 7,290



























GAAP operating income











$ 2,293

$ 867

Gross profit adjustments













147



171

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













577



551

Non-GAAP operating income











$ 3,017

$ 1,589



























GAAP net income











$ 2,595

$ 1,488

Operating income adjustments













724



722

(2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)













(404)



-

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets













66



67

Non-GAAP net income











$ 2,981

$ 2,277



























GAAP net income











$ 2,595

$ 1,488

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales













147



171

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses













266



247

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses













157



144

Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses













154



160

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net













(404)



-

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes













66



67

Non-GAAP net income











$ 2,981

$ 2,277



























GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$)











$ 0.38

$ 0.20

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













0.10



0.10

(2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)













(0.06)



-

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets













0.01



0.01

Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$)











$ 0.43

$ 0.31



























GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$)











$ 0.37

$ 0.20

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













0.10



0.10

(2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)













(0.06)



-

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets













0.01



0.01

Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$)











$ 0.42

$ 0.31



























(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))



























SOURCE Silicom Ltd.