Silicom Reports Q1 2024 Results and Progress of Strategic 5-Year Plan

~$13M positive operating cash flow for the quarter

Company announces new one-year $15m share buyback program

KFAR SAVA, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, together with its progress to date executing the 5-Year Strategic Plan announced on February 1st.

Financial Results

Silicom's revenues for the first quarter of 2024 totalled $14.4 million compared with $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the company's net loss for the quarter totalled $(3.4) million, or $(0.55) per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.52 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the first quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the quarter totalled $(2.4) million, or $(0.38) per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $4.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share ($0.62 per basic share), for the first quarter of 2023.

Guidance

Management projects that revenues for the second quarter of 2024 will range from $15 million to $17 million. We believe that excess customer inventories and global economy headwinds will ease moving forward through 2024, resulting in second half revenues that are higher than those of the first half, and full-year revenues of approximately $70 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

In addition, the Company today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new one-year share buyback plan allowing the Company to invest up to $15 million to repurchase its ordinary shares. This plan will take effect as soon as the previously-announced $15 million one-year plan is completed. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend upon a variety of factors, including share market price and general business and market conditions. The plan authorizes management to repurchase ordinary shares using a variety of methods, including open market transactions in compliance with the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases will be funded from available working capital. The plan does not obligate Silicom to buy back any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time at Management's discretion. Management notes that its cash balance provides sufficient working capital and financial flexibility to weather the current environment while completing the Company's current share buyback program and carrying out this new one.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "During the past three months, execution of the first phase of our 5-Year Strategic Plan has stabilized our operating expenses and strengthened our core business platform. By discontinuing non-core programs and carrying out a company-wide efficiency initiative, our operating expenses are now at a level that will fully support our future growth drivers and return us to profitability at projected revenue levels. We are proud to have delivered an impressive $13 million positive operating cash flow during this challenging quarter, demonstrating the strength and quality of our working capital. We continue to aim for 20% compound average annual growth from 2024 as a baseline, with Earnings Per Share (EPS) increasing gradually to above $3 in 2028."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "At the same time, as part of our re-focus on our Server Adapter and Edge solution portfolios, we are investing significantly to develop two strategic new product families aimed at expanding our leadership and revenues from some of the market's highest growth segments. We have also implemented a new sales compensation plan that has positively impacted our Design Win pipeline, already bringing us an initial flow of new small-to-medium Design Wins."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "As a concrete indication of our confidence, we continue to execute on our aggressive share buyback program, and the Board has just approved a new repurchase plan for the coming year. During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 250,000 shares, well ahead of our original schedule for repurchasing 1.6 million shares by the end of 2025. We believe this effort, coupled with our focus on the core and continued strict discipline with expenses, will return us to growth and profitability, creating significant shareholder value over the long term."

Conference Call Details

Silicom's Management will host an interactive conference today, May 2nd, at 9am Eastern Time (6am Pacific Time, 4pm Israel Time) to review and discuss the results.

To participate, investors may either listen via a webcast link hosted on Silicom's website or via the dial-in. The link is under the investor relations' webcast section of Silicom's website at https://www.silicom-usa.com/webcasts/.

For those that wish to dial in via telephone, one of the following teleconferencing numbers may be used:

US: 1 866 860 9642

ISRAEL: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL: +972 3 918 0609

At: 9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

It is advised to connect to the conference call a few minutes before the start.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available for three months from the day after the call under the above-mentioned webcast section of Silicom's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, impairment of goodwill, taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets and related write-offs, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (US$ thousands)















March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,148

$ 46,972 Marketable securities

4,978



7,957 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

11,902



25,004 Accounts receivables: Other

5,050



3,688 Inventories

46,292



51,507 Total current assets

129,370



135,128











Marketable securities

14,583



16,619 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,294



1,357 Deferred tax assets

2,290



2,359 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,310



3,552 Intangible assets, net

2,255



2,253 Right of Use

6,121



6,466 Total assets $ 159,223

$ 167,734











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 3,032

$ 4,139 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,522



6,668 Lease liabilities

1,792



2,070











Total current liabilities

11,346



12,877











Lease liabilities

3,648



3,877 Liability for employees' severance benefits

2,616



2,672 Deferred tax liabilities

130



46











Total liabilities

17,740



19,472











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

71,443



70,693 Treasury shares

(47,728)



(43,631) Retained earnings

117,768



121,200 Total shareholders' equity

141,483



148,262











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 159,223

$ 167,734

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)































Three-month period





ended March 31,









2024

2023 Sales











$ 14,365

$ 37,181 Cost of sales













10,326



25,396 Gross profit













4,039



11,785























Research and development expenses













4,921



5,138 Selling and marketing expenses













1,520



1,503 General and administrative expenses













1,061



1,093 Total operating expenses













7,502



7,734























Operating income (loss)













(3,463)



4,051























Financial income (expenses), net













399



299 Income (loss) before income taxes













(3,064)



4,350 Income taxes













368



813 Net income (loss)











$ (3,432)

$ 3,537







































































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.55)

$ 0.52























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic income (loss) per share (in thousands)













6,274



6,747















































Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.55)

$ 0.52























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute diluted income (loss) per share (in thousands)













6,274



6,848

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results (US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

































































Three-month period















ended March 31,















2024

2023



























GAAP gross profit











$ 4,039

$ 11,785

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













61



114

Non-GAAP gross profit











$ 4,100

$ 11,899



























GAAP operating income (loss)











$ (3,463)

$ 4,051

Gross profit adjustments













61



114

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













689



610

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)











$ (2,713)

$ 4,775



























GAAP net income (loss)











$ (3,432)

$ 3,537

Operating income (loss) adjustments













750



724

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)













(43)



(168)

(3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets













353



68

Non-GAAP net income (loss)











$ (2,372)

$ 4,161



























GAAP net income (loss)











$ (3,432)

$ 3,537

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales













61



114

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses













313



306

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses













176



153

Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses













200



151

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net













(43)



(168)

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes













353



68

Non-GAAP net income (loss)











$ (2,372)

$ 4,161



























GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.55)

$ 0.52

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













0.12



0.11

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)













(0.01)



(0.02)

(3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets













0.06



0.01

Non-GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.38)

$ 0.62



























GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.55)

$ 0.52

(1) Share-based compensation (*)













0.12



0.11

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)













(0.01)



(0.03)

(3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets













0.06



0.01

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.38)

$ 0.61





















































(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))



























SOURCE Silicom Ltd.