Silicom Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Results

Second Quarter: Silicom's revenues for the second quarter of 2019 totalled $25.4 million compared with $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $2.3 million, or $0.30 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $2.4 million, or $0.32 per share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $2.9 million, or $0.38 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $3.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share ($0.45 per basic share), for the second quarter of 2018.

First Six Months: Silicom's revenues for the first half of 2019 totalled $55.6 million compared with $57.1 million for the first half of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the period totalled $5.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share ($0.78 per basic share), compared with $1.0 million, or $0.13 per share (basic and diluted), for the first half of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the period totalled $6.9 million, or $0.91 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $7.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted share ($1.02 per basic share), for the first half of 2018.

Guidance for the Third Quarter

Management projects that revenues for the third quarter of 2019 will total $24 to $25 million.

Comments of Management

Shaike Orbach, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter with revenues in line with our guidance, continued profitability and cash generation. While our short term visibility remains low due to the unclear ramp-up timing and patterns of a few of our major SD-WAN and NFV design wins, we are encouraged by the significant growth in the quantity of our SD-WAN systems that are being deployed through our customers in the market. Unfortunately, this growth is not yet reflected in our top-line revenues due to the excess inventory accumulated by one of our major SD-WAN customers, resulting in a delay of planned orders. We believe that once this excess inventory is depleted and the ramp-up rate of a few of our existing Design Wins progresses, our overall revenues will return to growth in 2020, even before winning new business.

"In parallel, we remain strongly confident about the potential of our FPGA and SD-WAN product lines as long-term revenue drivers that will add fuel to our growth. Momentum for these offerings has already started to build: we announced several FPGA wins that will begin to translate into revenues next year, and we are working to transform a significant portion of our FPGA and SD-WAN pipeline into new wins. At the same time, we continue to invest in expanding our technological lead in the space. The availability of our unique Packet Mover and other FPGA capabilities has already begun attracting interest from clients beyond our traditional Cloud/Data Center/Networking target markets, as demonstrated by a technology giant's selection of Silicom to design a customized 400G FPGA networking card. Any wins in these additional target markets will add to the significant potential of our wins in the Cloud/Data Center/Networking markets, which remain the focus of our investment and activities. In parallel, the launch of our powerful new Intel Xeon-D (D2100)-based Edge Computing Platform for streamlining the deployment of white box services opens up opportunities in the high-potential Edge Computing market."

Mr. Orbach continued, "As a long-term player, we continue to invest in developing our client relationships, technology and products. With a strong balance sheet, growing markets, a superior product portfolio and excellent customer relationships, we are well positioned and confident in our prospects."

Conference Call Details

Silicom's Management will host an interactive conference today, July 25th, at 9am Eastern Time (6am Pacific Time, 4pm Israel Time) to review and discuss the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, try the international dial-in number.

US: 1 888 668 9141

UK: 0 800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL: +972 3 918 0609

At: 9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available for three months from the day after the call under the investor relations section of Silicom's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, amortization of acquired intangible assets, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as discontinued project-related write-offs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 150 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers in the evolving cloud-based, SD-WAN, NFV and Edge markets, the speed and extent to which solutions are adopted by these markets, likelihood that Silicom will rely increasingly on customers which provide solutions in these evolving markets, resulting in an increasing dependence on a smaller number of larger customers, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,467

$ 26,808 Short-term bank deposits

13,507



- Marketable securities

5,916



1,600 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

22,046



23,817 Accounts receivables: Other

7,451



9,487 Inventories

34,245



42,369 Total current assets

97,632



104,081











Marketable securities

53,513



45,612 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,628



1,517 Deferred tax assets

1,719



894 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,611



3,670 Intangible assets, net

1,334



966 Right of Use

3,615



- Goodwill

25,561



25,561 Total assets $ 188,613

$ 182,301











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 11,384

$ 15,407 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,631



6,133 Lease Liabilities

1,399



-











Total current liabilities

19,414



21,540











Lease Liabilities

2,140



- Liability for employees' severance benefits

2,868



2,612











Total liabilities

24,422



24,152











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

55,920



54,643 Treasury shares

(1,191)



(38) Retained earnings

109,462



103,544 Total shareholders' equity

164,191



158,149











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 188,613

$ 182,301

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales $ 25,402

$ 27,603

$ 55,629

$ 57,125 Cost of sales

16,728



18,714



36,775



43,686 Gross profit

8,674



8,889



18,854



13,439























Research and development expenses

3,659



3,647



7,479



7,078 Selling and marketing expenses

1,692



1,596



3,321



3,132 General and administrative expenses

1,054



1,068



2,077



1,975 Total operating expenses

6,405



6,311



12,877



12,185























Operating income (loss)

2,269



2,578



5,977



1,254























Financial income, net

430



200



725



484 Income (Loss) before income taxes

2,699



2,778



6,702



1,738 Income taxes

421



342



784



741 Net income (loss) $ 2,278

$ 2,436

$ 5,918

$ 997







































































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.78

$ 0.13























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic income per share (in thousands)

7,587



7,550



7,587



7,550















































Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.77

$ 0.13























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute diluted income per share (in thousands)

7,635



7,629



7,644



7,671

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results

(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























GAAP gross profit $ 8,674

$ 8,889

$ 18,854

$ 13,439 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

106



87



222



146 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



-



-



4,985 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,780

$ 8,976

$ 19,076

$ 18,570























GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,269

$ 2,578

$ 5,977

$ 1,254 Gross profit adjustments

106



87



222



5,131 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

457



522



995



923 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



-



-



13 (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-



314



-



617 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,832

$ 3,501

$ 7,194

$ 7,938























GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,278

$ 2,436

$ 5,918

$ 997 Operating income adjustments

563



923



1,217



6,684 (4) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

67



8



(211)



16 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,908

$ 3,367

$ 6,924

$ 7,697























GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,278

$ 2,436

$ 5,918

$ 997 Adjustments for Non-GAAP cost of sales

106



87



222



5,131 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

217



420



463



770 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

117



252



256



480 Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

123



164



276



303 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

67



8



(211)



16 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,908

$ 3,367

$ 6,924

$ 7,697























GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.78

$ 0.13 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.07



0.08



0.16



0.14 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



-



-



0.66 (3-4) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.05



(0.03)



0.09 Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.38

$ 0.45

$ 0.91

$ 1.02























GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.78

$ 0.13 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.07



0.08



0.16



0.14 (2) Discontinued project-related write-offs

-



-



-



0.65 (3-4) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.04



(0.03)



0.08 Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.38

$ 0.44

$ 0.91

$ 1.00























(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

Company Contact: Eran Gilad, CFO Silicom Ltd. Tel: +972-9-764-4555 E-mail: erang@silicom.co.il Investor Relations Contact: Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein GK Investor Relations Tel: +1 646 668 3559 E-mail: silicom@gkir.com

