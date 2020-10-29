Silicom Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results

Third Quarter: Silicom's revenues for the third quarter of 2020 totalled $28.4 million, a sequential increase of 23% compared with $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and an 18% increase compared with Q3 2019.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $2.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share ($0.30 per basic share), up 60% compared sequentially with $1.3 million, or $0.18 per share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2020, and up 10% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $2.9 million, or $0.41 per share (basic and diluted), a 59% sequential increase compared with $1.8 million, or $0.26 per share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2020, and up 15% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months: Silicom's revenues for the first nine months of 2020 totalled $73.5 million compared with $79.7 million for the first nine months of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the period totalled $4.9 million, or $0.68 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $7.8 million, or $1.03 per share (basic and diluted), for the first nine months of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the period totalled $7.0 million, or $0.98 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $9.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share ($1.25 per basic share), for the first nine months of 2019.

Guidance for the Fourth Quarter

While remaining cautious due to the continued uncertainty of the market environment, improved visibility leads Management to project revenues of $30 to $31 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Comments of Management

Shaike Orbach, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, with revenues above our original guidance and strong profits despite the Covid macro environment. This demonstrates the ongoing power of our business platform, including our significant SD-WAN design wins, partnerships with software vendors, collaboration with Intel and our extensive pipeline, to drive ongoing growth for our company."

Mr. Orbach continued, "Our success in the SD-WAN market has been driven by the disaggregation concept, which is based on the decoupling of hardware and software in a variety of deployment scenarios. Now that this concept has become a trend and extended to the Mobile world, it has created a strategic tangent market for us: disaggregation of the infrastructure of 4G and 5G mobile operators. As such, we are extremely excited by our first penetration into this new market - a Tier-1 mobile operator's selection of our architecture for next-generation Distribution Units (DUs) to use in its field trials of a network with decoupled software and hardware components. These DUs will take advantage of the full range of our related expertise, including in x86, Time Synchronization, Offload Acceleration and FPGAs.

"This win demonstrates our unique ability to provide integrated solutions for this complex market, thereby opening the door to huge parallel opportunities. In fact, we have already been approached for discovery discussions with many of the world's major telcos and independent software manufacturers, as well as server manufacturers exploring the potential of integrating our acceleration and time synchronization cards into their new disaggregated products."

Mr. Orbach concluded, "While sales processes in this world are very long, given the current level of interest, trials, evaluation POs and other dynamics, we believe it is just a matter of time until this Mobile market becomes a highly significant new growth driver for Silicom. We are investing heavily and feel confident that substantial rewards will follow."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets











(US$ thousands)















September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,337

$ 16,469 Short-term bank deposits

5,000



13,542 Marketable securities

39,876



14,045 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

16,733



24,936 Accounts receivables: Other

9,399



4,964 Inventories

53,199



36,491 Total current assets

147,544



110,447











Marketable securities

18,399



46,542 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,658



1,640 Deferred tax assets

1,676



1,798 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,818



3,574 Intangible assets, net

2,651



1,718 Right of Use

3,246



3,783 Goodwill

25,561



25,561 Total assets $ 204,553

$ 195,063











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 22,381

$ 16,419 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

18,296



8,823 Lease Liabilities

1,159



1,090











Total current liabilities

41,836



26,332











Lease Liabilities

2,110



2,693 Liability for employees' severance benefits

3,025



2,910 Deferred tax liabilities

305



205











Total liabilities

47,276



32,140











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

59,221



57,152 Treasury shares

(20,603)



(8,009) Retained earnings

118,659



113,780 Total shareholders' equity

157,277



162,923











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 204,553

$ 195,063



Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)





























Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales $ 28,385

$ 24,104

$ 73,500

$ 79,733 Cost of sales

19,071



15,720



49,343



52,495 Gross profit

9,314



8,384



24,157



27,238























Research and development expenses

4,186



3,873



11,848



11,352 Selling and marketing expenses

1,666



1,575



4,601



4,896 General and administrative expenses

1,067



995



2,959



3,072 Total operating expenses

6,919



6,443



19,408



19,320























Operating income (loss)

2,395



1,941



4,749



7,918























Financial income, net

369



361



1,609



1,086 Income (Loss) before income taxes

2,764



2,302



6,358



9,004 Income taxes

677



407



1,479



1,191 Net income (loss) $ 2,087

$ 1,895

$ 4,879

$ 7,813







































































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.68

$ 1.03























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute basic income per share (in thousands)

7,058



7,506



7,173



7,561















































Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.29

$ 0.25

$ 0.68

$ 1.03























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute diluted income per share (in thousands)

7,088



7,551



7,205



7,614

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results



(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019























GAAP gross profit $ 9,314

$ 8,384

$ 24,157

$ 27,238 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

128



108



408



330 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,442

$ 8,492

$ 24,565

$ 27,568























GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,395

$ 1,941

$ 4,749

$ 7,918 Gross profit adjustments

128



108



408



330 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

635



462



1,543



1,457 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,158

$ 2,511

$ 6,700

$ 9,705























GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,087

$ 1,895

$ 4,879

$ 7,813 Operating income adjustments

763



570



1,951



1,787 (2) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

68



69



202



(142) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,918

$ 2,534

$ 7,032

$ 9,458























GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,087

$ 1,895

$ 4,879

$ 7,813 Adjustments for Non-GAAP cost of sales

128



108



408



330 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

266



219



694



682 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

186



119



416



375 Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

183



124



433



400 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

68



69



202



(142) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,918

$ 2,534

$ 7,032

$ 9,458























GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.68

$ 1.03 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.10



0.08



0.27



0.24 (2) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.01



0.03



(0.02) Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.41

$ 0.34

$ 0.98

$ 1.25























GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.29

$ 0.25

$ 0.68

$ 1.03 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.11



0.08



0.27



0.23 (2) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.01



0.03



(0.02) Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.41

$ 0.34

$ 0.98

$ 1.24























(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

SOURCE Silicom Ltd